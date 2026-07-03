July 2026: 10 Feng Shui practices to try in July, according to a Feng Shui master

Many people use the start of a new month to reset their routines, declutter their homes, or make small lifestyle changes. According to US-based Feng Shui master Marie Diamond, July is also a good time to refresh the energy of your living space with simple Feng Shui practices.

10 Feng Shui practices to try in July, according to a Feng Shui master.

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In a recent Instagram post, Diamond shared 10 ideas that she says can help create a home environment that feels more balanced, peaceful, and welcoming. While Feng Shui is a traditional Chinese practice based on the flow of energy rather than scientific evidence, many followers use its principles as a way to bring more intention to their surroundings.

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Diamond recommends blowing a small amount of cinnamon through your front door at the beginning of the month. In many spiritual traditions, cinnamon is associated with prosperity and abundance, and she says the ritual is meant to symbolically welcome positive opportunities into the home.

2. Refresh the energy around meaningful objects

Another suggestion is to rotate one meaningful object in your home. This could be a family photograph, a keepsake, or a decorative item that holds personal value. According to Diamond, moving familiar objects can refresh the energy of a space and encourage a new perspective.

3. Cleanse your home with incense

Diamond also suggests burning incense in the centre of your home. In Feng Shui, this practice is often used as a symbolic way to clear stagnant energy and create a calmer atmosphere. As with any incense, it should be used safely in a well-ventilated area.

5. Add symbols of abundance to your kitchen

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The kitchen is considered an important area in Feng Shui because it is associated with nourishment and prosperity. Diamond recommends placing fresh citrus fruits in the kitchen, saying they represent freshness, vitality, and abundance.

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6. Make room for something new

One of Diamond's more practical tips is to leave one drawer completely empty. She says creating physical space can serve as a reminder to stay open to new opportunities and experiences instead of holding on to unnecessary clutter.

7. Create a shelf that reflects your goals

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Diamond encourages styling a shelf with objects that represent the life you hope to create. This might include books, travel souvenirs, photographs, or items connected with personal ambitions. She says surrounding yourself with visual reminders of your goals can help keep your intentions front of mind.

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8. Place an intention beneath a plant

Another idea is to write down an intention and place it underneath a healthy indoor plant. According to Diamond, the growing plant serves as a symbolic reminder of personal growth and future aspirations.

9. Invite fresh air into your home

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Opening a window for nine minutes is another practice Diamond recommends for July. She says it allows fresh air to circulate and symbolically invites new energy into the home.

10. Bring home fresh flowers

Fresh flowers are often used in Feng Shui to brighten a room and add natural beauty. Diamond says they can help make a space feel more vibrant while encouraging a sense of renewal.

Reflect beauty with a mirror

Diamond's final suggestion is to position a mirror so it reflects something you find beautiful, such as flowers, artwork, or natural light. In Feng Shui, mirrors are believed to amplify what they reflect, making thoughtful placement an important consideration for many practitioners.

Although these practices are rooted in Feng Shui beliefs rather than scientific research, Diamond says they are intended to help people begin the month with greater intention. For those who enjoy incorporating mindfulness into their homes, her July checklist offers a simple way to refresh familiar spaces.

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