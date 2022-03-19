These 3 vastu mistakes can drown you in neck-deep debts

A simple mistake can cause a lot of damage. Especially, some mistakes related to Vastu can cost a fortune and might drown a person in neck deep debts.

Good and bad times are part of life, but some crises are such that their damages can’t be compensated for a long time. Being in debt is one such crisis. It is not easy to overcome debts. Sometimes the whole life of a person is spent in repaying the debt. Our mistakes are also responsible for such situations. According to Vastu Shastra, some mistakes related to Vastu bury the person under the burden of debt; hence always stay away from such mistakes.

These mistakes cost a fortune

These mistakes mentioned in Vastu Shastra can cost a fortune. Such mistakes can lead to financial loss and do not let the monetary crunch subside. A person is compelled to take a loan and then goes on drowning in debts. Therefore, find out these mistakes and fix them immediately.

∙ Never keep a dustbin outside or at the entrance of your home. Doing this makes Goddess Lakshmi angry. Also, it becomes a reason for defame. Always keep the main entrance of the home neat and clean. Do not keep the dustbin.

∙ Many people eat food on their bed. Vastu Shastra strictly prohibits this. This mistake makes a person poor and there is a lot of hindrance in prosperity.

∙ Never leave dirty utensils in the kitchen at night. If you are not able to wash them at night for some reason, then do not keep them in the kitchen. Always clean the kitchen before sleeping at night. Else, there will always be financial problems in life.

∙ Never give milk, curd or salt in charity to anyone in the evening. This is very harmful for the financial conditions.

∙ Do not keep empty water vessels in the kitchen or bathroom at night. Always keep at least one bucket filled with water in the bathroom. This helps in removing the negative energy and a person is saved from financial problems.

Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general assumptions and information. We do not confirm this.

