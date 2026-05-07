Your is the space where your body rests, your mind slows down, and your energy resets after a long day. According to Vastu Shastra, the way your bedroom is arranged can affect your mood, sleep, focus, and overall sense of balance.

These 7 Vastu mistakes might be bringing stress and delays into your life(Pinterest)

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Sometimes, small things we ignore every day may quietly affect the atmosphere of the room. From mirror placement to clutter and lighting, these details are believed to influence the energy around you.

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Here are seven common Vastu mistakes that may be creating stress, restlessness, or delays in your daily life.

1. Keeping electronics near your head

Sleeping with phones, tablets, or laptops close to your pillow can make it harder for your mind to relax fully. Many people notice increased overthinking, disturbed sleep, or difficulty switching off mentally when surrounded by screens at night. Creating a tech-free sleeping space can help bring more calm and better rest.

2. Cracked mirrors or broken glass

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{{^usCountry}} A cracked mirror or damaged glass item is considered negative in Vastu. Beyond the belief system, broken objects can also create a sense of discomfort and disorder in the room. Some people believe these items may slowly affect confidence, clarity, and emotional peace. 3. A broken or loose headboard {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A cracked mirror or damaged glass item is considered negative in Vastu. Beyond the belief system, broken objects can also create a sense of discomfort and disorder in the room. Some people believe these items may slowly affect confidence, clarity, and emotional peace. 3. A broken or loose headboard {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Your bed should feel stable and supportive. According to Vastu, a damaged or shaky headboard may symbolise a lack of emotional or mental support in life. Even practically, a sturdy bed often creates a stronger feeling of comfort and security. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Your bed should feel stable and supportive. According to Vastu, a damaged or shaky headboard may symbolise a lack of emotional or mental support in life. Even practically, a sturdy bed often creates a stronger feeling of comfort and security. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ALSO READ: Vastu Shastra Tips: Signs your home might be absorbing negative energy 4. A mirror facing the bed {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ALSO READ: Vastu Shastra Tips: Signs your home might be absorbing negative energy 4. A mirror facing the bed {{/usCountry}}

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Mirrors directly facing the bed are believed to create restlessness and disturb sleep. Some people feel more mentally active or distracted in rooms where mirrors reflect the sleeping area. Try covering the mirror at night or repositioning it.

5. Storing clutter under the bed

The space under your bed is often used for storage, but too much clutter can make the room feel heavy and crowded. Vastu suggests that blocked spaces can affect the flow of energy and create emotional heaviness. Keeping this area clean and organised may help the room feel lighter and more peaceful.

6. A bed placed against three walls

When a bed is tightly placed between three walls, it can create a cramped feeling in the room. According to Vastu, this setup may lead to feelings of restriction or emotional pressure. A more open arrangement allows energy and movement to flow more freely.

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7. Using very dark or dull colours

Colours can strongly affect the mood of a space. Extremely dark or dull shades may make the room feel heavy, low, or emotionally draining. Soft, warm, or earthy colours are often recommended to create a calm and balanced environment.

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Disclaimer: Vastu Shastra is a traditional belief system, and its effects are based on personal faith and cultural practices rather than scientific proof. This article is for general information and should not replace professional advice.

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