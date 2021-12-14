Vastu and aquarium: How fish bring prosperity, wealth and happiness

Who does not love to gaze at the beautiful fish in an aquarium? If you are among those who love to pet fish then it is important for you to know how an aquarium can attract happiness and prosperity in your house. It is of utmost importance to consider the direction in which you plan to keep the aquarium and the number of fish you intend to put in the aquarium.

According to Vastu Shastra, if an aquarium is kept in the correct direction and the fish kept in the aquarium are in the right count then it brings happiness and prosperity to the home.

If the objects in the home are kept according to Vastu Shastra, they become the reason for the happiness and prosperity of the house. However, if objects or things are not kept as per the Vastu rules then such placements can lead to destruction. According to Vastu Shastra, there is a fixed place for everything in the house. The place of the kitchen in the house is decided so is the place of the temple and for that matter any new thing that is brought in the house has a particular designated place in the home. Going by this, if an aquarium is also kept according to Vastu in the house then it can contribute to happiness and prosperity in the house. A fish aquarium kept according to Vastu Shastra greatly impacts human life.

It is believed that all the five elements are present in an aquarium and when these five elements interact with each other then they can impact the energy of the house. The sound of the flowing water in an aquarium helps in the flow of positive energy in the house and it also increases prosperity of the house. If there is even a single fish in the aquarium in your house then the negative energies do not enter the house.

Benefits of keeping an aquarium in the house

Aquarium protects from the evil eye

According to Vastu, if an aquarium is kept in the house then it saves the residents from the evil eye. It is believed that the fish of an aquarium absorb negative energy and save the inhabitants from the evil eye. Besides, fish also helps in the flow of positive energies in the house. If there are fish in the house then you are saved from people’s evil eye and there is happiness and prosperity in the house.

Aquarium relieves stress and freshens up the mind

An aquarium not only adds to the beauty of your home but watching fish freshens up the mind. Whenever you feel stressed, you can sit near the aquarium and watch the colourful fish play and swim around in the aquarium. This beautiful sight relieves stress and freshens up the mind. According to Vastu, an aquarium not only gives happiness but also wards off any calamity or disaster for the inmates of the house or the family members.

Aquarium fills the house with wealth

Aquarium full of fish, as per the Vastu laws, fills the house with wealth. Keeping an aquarium in the right direction improves the financial condition of the house and it can fill the house with enormous wealth.

Aquarium removes the negative energy

Keeping an aquarium in the correct direction and the fishes swimming in the aquarium removes the negative energy from the home. Farming the fish in a small aquarium in the home is considered to increase good luck. According to Feng Shui, fish are considered to be the sign of success and progress in business.

Rules for keeping an aquarium in the house

Where to keep an aquarium?

Keeping objects related to the water element in the North-East direction of the house attracts wealth and helps in the flow of positive energy. Hence, keeping a fish aquarium in the East, North or North-East direction is considered to be auspicious. Keeping the aquarium in these directions which are related to water enhances the positivity of that area. For maintaining mutual love in married life, an aquarium should be placed on the left side of the main door. Apart from this, planting colourful flowers inside the aquarium shows the prosperity of the house. According to Vastu, keeping an aquarium inside the kitchen increases the possibility of mutual discord among the inmates of the house or the family members.

How should the condition of water in the aquarium be?

The water should be frequently changed in the aquarium, according to Vastu. This helps in the enhancement of positive energy in the house. Make sure that the water in the aquarium should not be stagnant otherwise the financial progress will also get stagnant. Never let the moss settle in an aquarium, else you will experience obstacles in completing every task and there will also be various obstructions in the house.

What number of fish should be in the aquarium?

It is important to consider the direction while keeping an aquarium in the house, similarly there should be a certain number of fishes in the aquarium. It is considered auspicious to keep fishes in the odd number. Primarily, keeping nine fishes in an aquarium is considered auspicious, among these nine fishes, there should be eight Goldfish and one blackfish. This number of fish bring positivity .

If you keep an aquarium in your house according to the rules of Vastu, then there is happiness and prosperity in the house and freedom from any mutual discord. Not only this but if an aquarium is kept in the correct direction, it improves the financial condition of the home too.