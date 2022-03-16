Vastu for prosperity: Keeping these things in home temple

In Vastu Shastra, there is a special significance given to objects and their position in a home. According to Vastu Shastra, every object present in a house has an energy which impacts a person either positively or negatively. It is believed that if there is a Vastu Dosh, then the completed work also starts getting derailed. Today, we are going to tell you what should be kept in a home temple so as to keep Goddess Laxmi happy and maintain her blessings.

Where should a home temple be placed?

According to Vastu Shastra, the correct direction of a home temple is the North-East direction which is considered to be the best. It is believed that if the temple is built in this direction, then there is happiness, peace and prosperity in the house. The temple, even mistakenly, should not be built in the South direction. It is said that there is a possibility of money loss if the temple faces the South direction.

Keep these things in home temple:

Peacock Feather- Lord Krishna is known for his love for peacock feathers. It is believed that keeping a peacock feather at the place of worship leads to positive energy in the house.

Conch Shell- Blowing a shell regularly at home attracts positive energy. It is said that keeping the shell at the place of worship is immensely auspicious. Doing this brings happiness, peace and prosperity in the house.

Ganga Jal- In Hinduism, the water of the holy river Ganges has a special significance. It is said that the holy water never gets spoiled. In Hinduism, Gangajal is considered to be immensely sacred. This is the reason why one should always keep the holy water at the place of worship. Doing this makes Goddess Laxmi happy.

Shaligram- Shaligram is considered to be a form of lord Vishnu. It is extremely auspicious to keep God Shaligram at the place of worship. This is believed to make Goddess Laxmi happy.

We do not claim that the information given in this article is completely true and accurate. Please consult an expert in the relevant field before adopting it.

