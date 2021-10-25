Vastu Tips: Avoid these 5 mistakes while planting a money plant in your home

According to vastu, while planting the money plant few things should be considered otherwise it can result in financial losses. Let’s find out what these factors are.

Money Plant

People mostly plant money plant either at home or in the office. The plants not only beautify your home but are easy to plant as well. This plant does not require much care. You can keep it in any bottle or flower pot. According to vastu, plantation helps in maintaining the prosperity in your home. Many people do plantations to get rid of financial problems. It is believed that keeping a money plant is helpful in achieving prosperity and abundance. Let’s know which things should be taken into consideration while planting a money plant.

1. Don’t plant in this direction

Money plants should always be planted in the correct direction. Never plant it in the North-East direction. It is said that planting the money plant in this direction leads to financial losses. Besides this there is a rise in the negativity in the house. Money plants should always be kept in the South-East direction. Lord Ganesha is the God who abides in this direction and represents well being and prosperity (Mangal). Plantation in this direction ensures blessings.

2. Money plant should not touch the ground

Money plant grows rapidly. Hence, do take care that the plant’s vines should not touch the ground. Its vines should be aided through a rope so that it climbs upward. According to vastu, the growing vines are the symbol of growth and prosperity. Money plant is believed to be a form of Goddess Lakshmi and this is the reason why it should not be allowed to touch the ground.

3. Don’t let the money plant dry

According to vastu, a dried money plant is the symbol of misfortune. It affects the financial condition of your home. Keep watering the money plant on a regular basis to avoid this. If the leaves start to dry, cut and remove them.

4. Don’t keep the money plant outside the home

Always keep the money plant inside the house. This plant does not need much sunlight hence it should be planted indoors. According to vastu, it is not auspicious to plant the money plant outside the home. It easily dries in the weather outside and does not grow. A stunted growth of the plant is inauspicious. It becomes a reason for financial scarcity.

5. Don’t give money plants to others

According to vastu, money plants should never be given to others. It is said that it angers the planet venus. Venus is the symbol of prosperity and well being. Doing this takes away the blessings.