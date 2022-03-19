Vastu tips for prosperity: Do keep these things at home

According to Vastu Shastra, economic progress is directly related to the east and the northeast direction of the home. Experts believe, if there is any Vastu Dosh in these directions, ​​then one might face problems related to money. At the same time, the wrong use of these directions can land a person into an economic crisis. In such a situation, know how these two directions should be used for a successful career and financial prosperity.

Blue coloured pyramid

It is considered auspicious to keep a blue coloured pyramid in the north direction of the house. According to Vastu Shastra, keeping a blue coloured pyramid in the north direction does not allow the money reserves to go empty.

Glass bowl

According to Vastu Shastra, one should keep a glass bowl in the north direction of the home. Also, a silver coin should be kept in this bowl. By doing this, the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi always remain in the house.

Tulsi (Basil) and Amla (Gooseberry)

Planting a Tulsi (Basil) in the north direction of the house has been considered auspicious. Besides this planting an amla (gooseberry) tree is also beneficial. It helps in enhancing the economic prosperity of the family.

Idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi

According to Vastu, the idol of lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi must be placed in the north east direction of the house. Also, an earthen lamp should be lit daily in front of the idols of lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi. By doing this, there will not be any shortage of money in the house.

North direction

According to Vastu Shastra, the lord of the north direction is Kuber, also known as the god of wealth. Therefore, money or safe locker should be kept in this direction of the house. By doing this, there will never be any shortage of money in the house.

Disclaimer: The information given in the above article is based on general assumptions and information. We do not confirm this.

