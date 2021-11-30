Vastu tips for wall colour of your house

We should use light blue, white, yellow, orange, cream and other light colours for outer walls of our home but should select the colour of every room and its wall according to Vastu as colours affect our life greatly. The colour of curtains, bed sheet and pillow covers should be as per the colour of walls. If you pay attention to these little details then you can avoid many problems in your life.

1. Northern Wall

The northern side of the house is dominated by the water element. This is also the place for wealth and Lakshmi and hence it should be kept clean, sacred and empty. According to Vastu, one should use light green colour or pistachio green colour for its decoration. However, you can also use the sky blue colour. This also improves the financial condition. If any dark colour is used here then there will not only be the financial loss but also it can lead to several other difficulties in life. This direction is also linked to air.

2. North-East Wall

The North-East is also called the ‘Ishaan angle’. Gods abode this direction. This direction is considered the direction of Lord Shiva. The sky is more open in this direction. The walls in this direction should be sky blue or white or purple in colour. However, the yellow colour can be used too as it is the abode of Gods and Goddesses.

3. Eastern Wall

The Eastern wall can be coloured in white or light blue.

4. South-East Wall

The South-East part of the house is considered for the fire element. Orange, yellow or white colour can be used to decorate this side. This is also called the ‘Aagney angle’. This is the kitchen.

5. Southern Wall

Orange colour should be used for the southern side. This will keep the energy and enthusiasm on. If there is a bedroom here then pink colour can be considered.

6. South-West Wall

The South-West wall or room is also referred to as ‘Nairtya angle’. Brown, off-white or green colour can be used here.

7. Western Wall

The blue colour is advised for the western wall or room. You can also use the white colour in a little amount alongside the blue colour here. This is also considered the place for ‘Varundev’, who is the God of water.

8. North-West Wall

This is called the ‘Vayavya angle’. For the drawing-room in this direction, light grey, white or cream colour can be used.