Vastu Tips: Remove these things from your house to avoid problems

Vastu Shastra is a science of architecture and construction. Any house designed or decorated in accordance with Vastu harbours happiness, health, wealth and fortune. Indian Vastu shares a lot of similarities with Chinese Feng Shui. Vastu Shastra is a Hindu tradition, designed to promote harmony with the natural forces by including certain factors in our home. It is an established belief that if you keep the things in your house following the Vastu practices then there is a certainty of happiness and prosperity in your life. It has been observed that despite the hard work people face problems related to wealth, comfort and happiness; this could possibly be due to Vastu Dosh.

The scholars of Vastu Shastra say that by removing the Vastu Dosh, the financial conditions of a home can be improved. This brings positive energy in a house. The negative energy gets destroyed and peace prevails. There are certain things, according to Vastu Shastra, that can bring positivity in the thoughts as well as in the home.

There are things which have a negative influence in the home. But how do we know what things or objects to be kept and what need to be discarded. Here we are listing the things which should not be kept in a home.

Battle or War Scenes

One should not keep the battle scene of Ramayana and Mahabharata in their home. These pictures depict rivalry among the members of the family.

Cactus or Thorny Plants

You should never keep or plant cactus or any other thorny plant in your home. Remove all other thorny plants except Rose.

Negative Pictures

Pictures of a tree without flowers or fruit, sinking ship or boat, socks, sword fight picture, hunting pictures, the image of Indrajal (magic), captured elephants and pictures of people who are sad and weeping should not be kept in the house.

Taj Mahal

You should not keep a showpiece of Taj Mahal or even its picture. It is a mausoleum and also a symbol of death and passivity. However, people recognise it as a symbol of love but in reality, it is the grave of Shah Jahan's wife Mumtaz Begum. This is the reason why one should not keep any showpiece or picture of Tajmahal in their house. It is believed that such things severely and deeply impact our lives.

Animal paintings or Idols

Avoid pictures, paintings and sculptures of animals and birds like pigs, snakes, donkeys, eagles, owls, bats, vultures, pigeons and crows. According to Vastu, a couple’s bedroom should not exhibit even a single bird or animal. Neither the picture nor the show piece of any wild animal should be kept in the house as they depict the wildness in nature. This brings a violent attitude in the behaviour of the inmates of a house.

Terrifying demons and monsters

Pictures of terrifying demons and monsters, wooden or metal figures of wild animals like tigers, wolves, bears, lions, jackals and wild boars etc. should not be kept in the house.

Broken idols or glasses

Do not keep broken glasses, mirrors and idols of Gods and Goddesses in your home.

Picture or images from Mahabharata

Any scene or picture from Mahabharata should not be kept in the house. This symbolises a never-ending rivalry among the family members.

Natraja

The image of Shiva as a cosmic dancer is found in almost every classical dancer's home. There are always two sides to a coin. Natraja is a symbol of this great art form but also a symbol of destruction. The reason for this is that the dance form actually is a Tandav dance which means the dance for destruction. Hence, either the picture or the showpiece depicting Natraja should never be kept in the house.

A sinking ship or boat

A picture of a sinking ship or a boat should also never be kept at home. A sinking ship or a boat shows deteriorating nature in the relationship between family members. If you have such a picture then you should immediately throw it away.

Water fountain

The way you decorate your home tells a lot about you. Some water lovers keep a unique water fountain in their home. But according to Vastu, you should not keep such an object that portrays the flowing nature of anything. This indicates that the wealth and prosperity coming into your life will not last long but in fact it will be lost with the passing time.