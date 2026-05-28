Why US astrology followers are turning to Vastu Shastra for home energy, wealth, and well-being

For many astrology followers in the US, interest is no longer stopping at zodiac signs and birth charts. Some readers are now exploring Vastu Shastra, the traditional Indian practice that looks at how the design and layout of a home may influence comfort, balance, and daily experiences.

Why is Vastu catching the attention of astrology followers?

Vastu Shastra

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Home means different things today than it did a few years ago. For many people, it is an office, a place to unwind, and an environment that can affect how they think and feel.

That is where Vastu is finding interest among some astrology followers.

While astrology focuses on planetary placements and personality traits, Vastu looks at physical surroundings. It considers factors like room placement, light, directions, and how energy is believed to move through a space.

Also Read Juno in astrology is trending among US readers. Let's unveil the meaning of each zodiac sign

The appeal of home energy and abundance

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} One reason Vastu resonates with some readers is its connection to ideas of harmony, prosperity, and well-being. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One reason Vastu resonates with some readers is its connection to ideas of harmony, prosperity, and well-being. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Terms like home energy, abundance mindset, and intentional spaces have become increasingly common in wellness conversations. People who already follow astrology, manifestation practices, crystals, or mindfulness often see Vastu as another way to bring those interests into everyday life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Terms like home energy, abundance mindset, and intentional spaces have become increasingly common in wellness conversations. People who already follow astrology, manifestation practices, crystals, or mindfulness often see Vastu as another way to bring those interests into everyday life. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Discussions around bedroom setup, entryways, desk placement, indoor plants, and clutter-free spaces frequently appear in Vastu-related content. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Discussions around bedroom setup, entryways, desk placement, indoor plants, and clutter-free spaces frequently appear in Vastu-related content. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} There is also growing research around how environments affect people. According to the American Psychological Association, surroundings and physical spaces can influence stress levels, mood, and mental health. Where spirituality and lifestyle design intersect {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There is also growing research around how environments affect people. According to the American Psychological Association, surroundings and physical spaces can influence stress levels, mood, and mental health. Where spirituality and lifestyle design intersect {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Vastu’s rising visibility is not only about spirituality. It also sits at the crossroads of wellness, interior design, and lifestyle trends. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vastu’s rising visibility is not only about spirituality. It also sits at the crossroads of wellness, interior design, and lifestyle trends. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Across the US, more people are thinking about how to make their homes feel calmer, more functional, and emotionally supportive. That growing focus has opened the door for traditional systems like Vastu to become part of wider lifestyle conversations.

Dislcaimer: These article is based on informational purposes only. Reader's discretion is advised,

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON