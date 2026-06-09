Venus-Jupiter Conjunction 2026: When and how to watch the rare celestial event tonight

Skywatchers across the United States may want to look west shortly after sunset on June 8 and June 9 as Venus and Jupiter appear exceptionally close together in the evening sky.

Jupiter and Venus are in conjunction tonight.(Representation Image.)

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According to a recent video shared by the YouTube channel Late Night Astronomy, the two bright planets have been moving toward each other in the sky over the past several weeks. Venus has been climbing higher above the horizon while Jupiter has been gradually descending. Their apparent paths now bring them together in a striking conjunction visible to the naked eye.

The channel shared that the planets will appear less than 2 degrees apart, creating one of the most noticeable planetary pairings of the year.

Also Read Jupiter-Venus Conjunction 2026: Astrological insights for all zodiac signs

What time is the Venus-Jupiter conjunction in the US?

Late Night Astronomy recommends heading outside about 30 minutes after local sunset on June 8 and June 9.

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{{^usCountry}} Look toward the western horizon. Venus and Jupiter should appear as two bright objects shining close together. The view will remain visible for a limited time before the planets sink lower toward the horizon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Look toward the western horizon. Venus and Jupiter should appear as two bright objects shining close together. The view will remain visible for a limited time before the planets sink lower toward the horizon. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Because sunset times vary by location, viewers should check their local sunset time and begin observing roughly half an hour later. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Because sunset times vary by location, viewers should check their local sunset time and begin observing roughly half an hour later. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read What does Jupiter exalted in Cancer mean in astrology? According to an astrologer How to watch the conjunction {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read What does Jupiter exalted in Cancer mean in astrology? According to an astrologer How to watch the conjunction {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The conjunction can be seen without any special equipment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The conjunction can be seen without any special equipment. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Late Night Astronomy, the pairing is bright enough to spot with the naked eye. However, binoculars can provide a more detailed view. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Late Night Astronomy, the pairing is bright enough to spot with the naked eye. However, binoculars can provide a more detailed view. {{/usCountry}}

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The channel recommends using 10x50 binoculars. Through binoculars, observers may be able to see Jupiter's bright disk and its four largest moons, known as the Galilean moons.

Those using a telescope may also notice that Venus is not fully illuminated. Late Night Astronomy said the planet is currently about 85% illuminated, allowing viewers to see a small shaded portion of its disk.

What does a Jupiter conjunction mean?

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In astronomy, a conjunction occurs when two celestial bodies appear close together in the sky as viewed from Earth.

The objects are not actually close to one another in space. Instead, they appear near each other because of their positions along our line of sight.

The June 2026 event is an example of a planetary conjunction involving Venus and Jupiter.

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How often are Jupiter and Venus in conjunction?

Venus and Jupiter meet in conjunction on a fairly regular basis because both planets orbit the Sun at different speeds.

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However, not every conjunction is equally easy to see. Some occur too close to the Sun's glare, while others happen when the planets are lower in the sky. This week's event stands out because both planets are bright and visible after sunset.

Which is the rarest conjunction in astrology?

Experts generally consider conjunctions involving multiple bright planets or exceptionally close alignments to be among the most unusual sky events.

While Venus-Jupiter conjunctions occur periodically, every conjunction is unique because the planets appear in different parts of the sky and under different viewing conditions.

For skywatchers, the June 2026 Venus-Jupiter conjunction offers a simple opportunity to witness two of the Solar System's brightest planets sharing the same patch of sky. As Late Night Astronomy share, the event can be enjoyed with the naked eye, binoculars, or a telescope, making it accessible to both experienced observers and first-time stargazers.

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Disclaimer: This article is based on user-generated content from social media. Reader's discretion is advised.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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