Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, November 29, 2023 predicts commercial expansion foreseen

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Let problems arrive, face them with a smile!

Catch up with the best romantic moments today. Perform fabulously at the office and also ensure you handle wealth smartly today. Your health is also fine.

You will have a great day in terms of romance. Be sincere at the job and it will give great results. Both health and wealth are at your side today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Spend more time together as your lover desires. While do not get into the past, it is also crucial to be a patient listener. Be creative in terms of romance and also give surprise gifts today. Some Virgos will meet the ex-flame and this may rekindle the old affair. However, married Virgos must avoid this as their marital life will be compromised. Do not be adamant and never compel your decisions on your partner. For singles, match-making will happen in the second half.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

IT professionals and graphic designers will have a tough time today. The client will demand rework and this can impact the morale. Government officials may change the location today while lawyers and bankers will have a busy schedule. Avoid office politics and ensure you take up new responsibilities which will place you in the good book of management. Job seekers may have good news waiting. Traders and entrepreneurs will also consider expanding their business to new locations.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Consider buying jewelry in the first half of the day while the second part of the day is auspicious for purchasing a new vehicle. As wealth will come in from different courses, you will also be in a good condition to purchase electronic devices and home appliances. Some Virgos will prefer donating money to charity. You may also help a needy friend today. However, it is crucial to save for the rainy day. Be careful while signing financial deals.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Today is good to start exercising. You may join a gym or a yoga class to stay healthy. Be careful about your diet and skip both aerated drinks and junk food. It is good to maintain a balance between office and personal life. Some Virgos may develop breath-related issues or chest pain which will require medical attention.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

