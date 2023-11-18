Want to know your Chinese Horoscope predictions? These are the luckiest signs this week from November 20-26, 2023

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Between November 24 and November 26, things will feel different for you. After a tough time, there's a chance for new opportunities. This is the time to trust yourself and grab those chances.

In love, pay attention between November 24 and November 26. Look for deeper connections instead of just having fun. Be careful of people who might want to take advantage of you. For friendship, the good days are between November 25 and November 26. Spend time with loved ones; that's where the happiness is. At work, especially on November 26, believe in your skills even if there's more to learn.

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

From November 20 to November 23, it's about slowing down and focusing on what you're already doing. In love, watch out for people acting like they're better than you between November 20 and November 23. Stick to your path to attract the right kind of people. When it comes to friendship, be cautious about starting a business with a friend. Some friendships work well in certain situations but not in others. At work, expect recognition for your hard work, especially around November 21.

Tiger (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Between November 22 and November 26, you're going through changes. In love, focus on your good qualities and stay away from self-doubt around November 22. When it comes to friendship, boost your confidence by doing something special, like a ritual or reflection, especially around November 26. Regarding work, be careful with your finances and how they affect your job plans, particularly on November 26.

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

From November 24 to November 26, pay attention to your surroundings. Trust your instincts when it comes to love around November 25. In friendship, social interactions will be quick, but a light-hearted approach will work well. At work, bring positivity by engaging with your colleagues, especially around November 24.

Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

Between November 25 and November 26, things might not move as fast as you'd like. In love, try to understand your partner better by mirroring their actions around November 26. For friendship, consider helping others or volunteering your time during this period. At work, be patient and lead your team with clear goals, especially on November 25.

Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Around November 22, you might feel like being more on your own. Trust your close friends and family during this time. For love, take things slow and stay calm, especially around November 23. In friendship, trust your instincts; they'll guide you away from bad situations. At work, take it easy and relax if you're feeling burnt out, particularly on November 24.

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Between November 20 and November 21, it's about wrapping up toxic connections and avoiding uncertain paths. In love, exciting things might happen, especially around November 21. For friendship, enjoy time with friends and show your fun side around November 20. At work, take the chance to learn something new while waiting for the right time, especially around November 20.

Goat (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

From November 20 to November 21, the energy feels calm and peaceful. Enjoy time with loved ones during this period. In love, trust your instincts and pay attention to any red flags, particularly around November 20. For friendship, connect with your colleagues and showcase your talents, especially around November 21.

Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Between November 23 and November 25, opportunities might arise, so stay alert. Balance is crucial in love around November 23; trust yourself for the best outcome. When it comes to friendships, be cautious of peer pressure and manipulation during this time. At work, continue doing what you're doing; don't rush into new changes, especially around November 25.

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Around November 26, things might feel big for you. Love could pick up speed soon, but first, let go of the past to make room for true love. Get creative during this period; restart old hobbies or begin new ones to feel calm and centered. In terms of work, maintain your pace, as this is not the time for big leaps, particularly around November 25.

Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Between November 21 and November 23, the atmosphere feels extra loving. Spend quality time with your loved ones, even though some farewells might bring tears. In love, maintain trust and openness around November 21 and November 23. Share cherished memories on social media during this time to bring joy and connections. For work, pay extra attention to details to ensure long-term success, especially around November 25.

Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Around November 23, trust your instincts, even if they differ from popular opinions. Changes are happening, and you might see things differently. In love, be proactive, as cosmic energy supports you, particularly around November 23. When it comes to friendships, if your social circle feels restricting, distance yourself to avoid limitations, especially around November 21. For work, learning from experienced folks could bring new insights, particularly around November 21.

