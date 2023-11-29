Weekend Horoscope for November 2023: Know why these 3 sun signs will face challenges

In the coming days, the horoscope cautions about the Moon's transit in Aries on November 22 and the Sun transitioning into Sagittarius. These shifts might pose challenges for three specific zodiac signs concurrently.

Gemini:

The horoscope says things might get frustrating for you this week. You might feel pressured and easily irritated. People might suggest not letting anger take over, but it's up to you to decide when to express yourself and when to take a break. You might feel upset about being taken advantage of or tricked, but it's more important to be cautious in the future. The week's end might bring tough lessons but also valuable ones.

Cancer:

At the week's end, you might feel helpless. But don't worry; these tough feelings won't last long. You'll want to show your strength and stand up for yourself. It's temporary, and in a few days, you'll feel much better. Let others know not to stand in your way right now.

Leo:

You might feel sadder than usual this week, worried about what's ahead. But you're brave enough to take important steps. Answers to your questions might come quickly by the week's end. Remember, impatience and frustration might not help. If someone can't match your pace, it's okay to let them go at their own speed. You're focused on your goals and not here to harm anyone. If someone can't keep up, it might be best to let them be.