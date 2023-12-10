Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, Dec 10-16, 2023 predicts celebrations at home

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Spread happiness around with a smile

Resolve the challenges in the love relationship to stay happy this week. Professional life is good and both finance and health also stand perfect this week.

Handle all troubles in both personal and professional life diligently. You will see fortune in terms of finance while health will give you no trouble today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

You will be happy to fall in love again. As love is in the air, it is easier to propose and accept one. The first part of the week is the best to open up your mind. A romantic vacation is a good idea to know the lover better. Married females can expect to conceive this week and all troubles within the married life will also get resolved. Avoid unnecessary involvements in the personal space. Praise the lover and also provide support in both personal and professional endeavors.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

You may see new challenges at the workplace. It is wiser to skip gossip and focus on the job. Those who are junior or newly joined must follow all etiquettes as some seniors may show attitude. Despite the hard work, some tasks may not give the expected outcomes. You will find new business partners but ensure you know them well before you sign crucial deals. You may have troubles with authority related to license and policies and this needs to be settled at the earliest.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

You may receive wealth from a previous investment and this may also tempt you to make further investments in real estate, stock market, or bonds. Some Aquarius entrepreneurs will see new opportunities in new segments and may try the fortune. This week is good to financially help a needy relative. A celebration at home will also need your contribution.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

It is good to have homemade food and skip anything from outside. This will help you stay healthy in the long run. Those who have a history of kidney or liver ailment will need medical attention while children playing may develop bruises that are not serious at all. Avoid taking stress and stay calm. Seniors may develop sleep-related issues that will need special attention.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

