Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, Dec 10-16, 2023 predicts celebrations at home
Read Aquarius weekly horoscope for Dec 10-16, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. A celebration at home will also need your contribution.
Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Spread happiness around with a smile
Resolve the challenges in the love relationship to stay happy this week. Professional life is good and both finance and health also stand perfect this week.
Handle all troubles in both personal and professional life diligently. You will see fortune in terms of finance while health will give you no trouble today.
Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week
You will be happy to fall in love again. As love is in the air, it is easier to propose and accept one. The first part of the week is the best to open up your mind. A romantic vacation is a good idea to know the lover better. Married females can expect to conceive this week and all troubles within the married life will also get resolved. Avoid unnecessary involvements in the personal space. Praise the lover and also provide support in both personal and professional endeavors.
Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week
You may see new challenges at the workplace. It is wiser to skip gossip and focus on the job. Those who are junior or newly joined must follow all etiquettes as some seniors may show attitude. Despite the hard work, some tasks may not give the expected outcomes. You will find new business partners but ensure you know them well before you sign crucial deals. You may have troubles with authority related to license and policies and this needs to be settled at the earliest.
Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week
You may receive wealth from a previous investment and this may also tempt you to make further investments in real estate, stock market, or bonds. Some Aquarius entrepreneurs will see new opportunities in new segments and may try the fortune. This week is good to financially help a needy relative. A celebration at home will also need your contribution.
Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week
It is good to have homemade food and skip anything from outside. This will help you stay healthy in the long run. Those who have a history of kidney or liver ailment will need medical attention while children playing may develop bruises that are not serious at all. Avoid taking stress and stay calm. Seniors may develop sleep-related issues that will need special attention.
Aquarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
- Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
- Symbol: Water carrier
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Ankles & Legs
- Sign Ruler: Uranus
- Lucky Day: Saturday
- Lucky Color: Navy Blue
- Lucky Number: 22
- Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire
Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: https://www.cyberastro.com
E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com
Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857