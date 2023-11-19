Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, November 19-25, predicts luck with number 4

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Challenges make you stronger

Expect a strong love bonding but the professional life will be chaotic this week. Handle wealth smartly and skip big investments. My health is good this week.

Keep your love life robust and avoid controversies at the workplace. Despite the good financial status, avoid major and risky investments. Your health is good as well.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Single Capricorn natives will be happy to know that your life turns colorful with the entry of a new person in the second half of the week. Wait for a few days to know the person in detail and you may proceed to propose. Female Capricorns can accept proposals from unexpected persons whom you have known for a long time. Some long-distance relationships will see friction which can lead to disastrous results this week.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

Be careful while handling professional challenges, especially those associated with seniors. Ego-related issues will pose threats on the professional front and you need to be diplomatic to resolve this crisis. Those who are in the trade related to cosmetics, furniture, hardware, and food will have a tough time this week. You may put down the paper this week and also update the profile on a job website as interview calls will start coming in a day.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

Financial troubles will not exist this week. However, prosperity will be a luxury. Your financial status will be average and this demands extreme care while utilizing the wealth. You may find success in the realty business. Some people will also be able to buy a vehicle in the first half of the week. Do not lend big amounts this week and also stay out of speculative business. Some businessmen will see good returns but avoid investments in new territories, especially in foreign locations.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

You are healthy this week. No major medical issues will be there. But that also demands you to be careful about minor ailments including viral fever, throat pain, body aches, and digestion-related complications. Drink plenty of water and skip both tobacco and alcohol. Stay in the company of people with a positive attitude for better mental wellness.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

