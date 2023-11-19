Weekly Horoscope Gemini, November 19-25, 2023 predicts pearl brings luck

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You beat challenges with confidence

Keep issues out of the love relationship. Professional success will keep you busy this week. You’ll also see wealth coming in from different sources this week.

Take up every opportunity in the job to prove your mettle. The love life will be good while financially you will see success. Health will also be good.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

Be expressive in your love life and this will give you opportunities to cherish. You need to be a good listener and must also have control over egos. While being sensitive to the feelings of your partner, be ready to take the love life to the next level. Single Gemini natives will fall in love by the weekend. The last segment of the week is good to propose and you may also introduce the lover to your family.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

No professional challenge will upset you. Instead, take them up with confidence. While your analytical ability will help in the profession the returns would not be as expected and there can be issues in a job change. It is good to wait for a week to switch the company. Maintain a good rapport within the team and this will help you in handling team assignments. Senior team players can expect a change in their role in the first part of the week.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

Money will come in from different sources and you must handle it diligently. The first part of the week is good to buy or sell a property. Consider large-scale investments including stock market and trade. You can also try your hands in an online lottery. Senior Gemini natives may divide the property among the children. A legal issue will also be resolved this week, giving you financial relief.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

Maintain a balanced office and personal life this week. This will help you stay mentally strong. Have proper sleep and also start the day with mild exercise. Consider attending yoga sessions. For elderly people, bone, joint, and breathing-related issues may happen. Some females may also complain about skin-related infections.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON