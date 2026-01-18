Weekly Horoscope Libra, January 18-24, 2026: The stars signal business expansion

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, be positive this week Resolve love-related issues, and you will also come across multiple professional opportunities to prove your diligence. Health is also normal this week. Libra Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Express opinions freely to make the relationship stronger. Overcome the financial stress with better monetary plans. Handle the professional challenges confidently. No major medical issues will come up.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week Do not let emotions guide you this week. This may lead to unhappiness in love life. Some relationships will see hiccups in the form of a friend or a relative. You need to settle this with a diplomatic attitude. You may also expect the support of parents in your love life. Married females should restrict the interference of relatives in their married life to stay happy with their husbands. Married natives should also be careful not to indulge in extramarital relationships.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week Update your knowledge, as you’ll receive new job calls that also promise good packages. Some natives will be successful in relocating abroad for job reasons. A senior may not be happy with your stature and may attempt to thwart your goodwill. Ensure you handle this crisis diplomatically. Those who are in the armed forces, legal departments, media, and banking sectors will see challenges in the form of office politics. Traders will also have issues associated with partnerships. This may top the expansion of business to new territories.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week Wealth will come in from different courses, and you are also good at financially helping a sibling or friend. Take the guidance of a financial advisor, especially when it comes to investments in the stock market and speculative business. Some females will buy jewelry in the second part of the week, while this is also a good time to buy a new vehicle. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds for trade expansions.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week No major health issue will trouble you. You will have relief from viral fever or sore throat. However, some females will have trouble breathing. Diabetic natives should be careful about their diet. Doing yoga and some light exercises in the morning would be very beneficial as they give energy to the body and help keep health problems at bay. Children may complain about pain in the eyes.

Libra Sign Attributes Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond Libra Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

