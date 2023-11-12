Weekly Horoscope Pisces, November 12-18, 2023 says expect these changes

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Unlocking Potential in Calm Waters

The upcoming week opens a mystical portal for Pisces, expanding the spiritual realms and improving the harmony within yourself and in your relationships. Dive into these nurturing energies for clarity, growth and breakthroughs in all areas of your life.

Pisces, your realm of dreams and spirituality is all set to gain some significant insights this week. Your usual calm demeanor is enhanced with a celestial spark that might attract attention. Whether it is love, career, money or health, the celestial planets are lined up perfectly to allow for the untangling of knots, paving the way for progress. Remember, not everything needs an answer right away; sometimes the journey to understanding brings more wisdom.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

A burst of energy surrounds you this week in terms of love and romance, dear Pisces. Venus transiting your seventh house highlights the necessity for shared values within relationships. An abundance of planetary influence fuels romantic escapades and assists in articulating your feelings. For singles, an unexpected connection could ignite sparks. Existing relationships may uncover depths previously unknown, strengthening bonds further.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Professionally, Pisces, the coming days herald some substantial transformations. Saturn is highlighting the house of career in your chart, and with it brings discipline and diligence that could earn you recognition. Inefficiencies are quickly spotted, urging you to streamline processes and foster innovation. While this time might seem challenging, you're not a fish out of water.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

When it comes to money, it seems you are entering a beneficial phase. Jupiter, the planet of luck, graces your second house, bringing abundance and generosity. This might be the right time for making solid financial plans and significant investments. If you have been waiting to purchase that high-ticket item, this week may hold a green signal.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

On the health front, the moon shining brightly in your wellness sector urges you to rest and recharge. It's time to find the balance between work and play, and pay heed to the signs your body is sending. Remember, mental health is equally important, Pisces. Consider activities that nurture the mind and the soul, such as meditation or yoga. Strive for holistic wellbeing. This is not about a sprint but a marathon to lasting wellness.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

