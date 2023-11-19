Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius,November 19-25, 2023 predicts happy love life

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, challenges make you stronger

Have a happy love life complemented by professional success this week. Fortunately, your health is good and financial prosperity will be at your side.

This week, resolve the troubles in your love life and ensure you make smart financial decisions. The challenges at the workplace will help you professionally grow. There will be stable health as well.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

The first half of the week is good to propose to someone. You may come across an interesting person at an official function, marriage, or family event, while traveling, or even at a restaurant. Understand each other well and always give respect to the feelings of the partner. All minor ruckuses within the love life need to be resolved through open communication. You may discuss with the parents about marriage or even fix one in the second half of the week. Some married Sagittarius females will walk out of the marriage this week.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

Have a professionally productive week. Eschew office politics and focus on having more positive results. Be careful while at the negotiation table with clients and have innovative ideas at team meetings to prove your mettle. Some students will move to foreign universities for higher studies. For traders, minor policy-related issues will cause trouble in the last part of the week. Resolve this issue as early as possible.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

No major financial issue will trouble you but have control over the expenses. Do not overspend as you will need money for future needs. Sagittarius natives can expect a medical emergency within the family this week. This week is good to launch a business and entrepreneurs will be able to launch new ventures even abroad.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

Be careful while driving and also ensure you take all precautions while taking part in adventure sports. Sagittarius natives will have viral fever, throat pan, or cough-related issues this week. Females may complain about migraine or gynecological issues while you also need to be careful to keep office pressure out of the home. Stick to a healthy routine comprising of balanced diet and exercise.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

