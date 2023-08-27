Weekly Horoscope Taurus, August 27- September 2, 2023 predicts love surprises

Taurus – 20th April to 20th May

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, hold on tight Taurus, Things are About to get Wild!

This week brings a wild ride for Taurus, full of unexpected surprises, both good and bad. Hold on tight and trust your instincts.

Taurus, this week is going to be full of surprises, some pleasant, others not so much. You may feel like you're riding a rollercoaster with sudden ups and downs, but hold on tight and trust yourself. If you encounter challenges, don't be afraid to ask for help. Keep an open mind and embrace change, as it may lead to exciting opportunities. Trust in your instincts and don't be afraid to take risks.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week:

In matters of the heart, Taurus may experience some turbulence this week. Unexpected events could cause some tension in your relationships. However, communication is key. Be honest with your partner and address any issues head-on. Single Tauruses may meet someone who challenges their usual type, leading to a passionate and unexpected romance.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week:

This week is all about taking chances in your career, Taurus. You may feel inclined to pursue a new job opportunity or take on a new project that is outside your comfort zone. Trust in your skills and abilities and don't be afraid to showcase them. Your hard work and determination will pay off in the long run.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week:

Taurus may experience a financial windfall this week, but it's important to be cautious with how you spend it. Take the time to budget and plan accordingly, so you can make the most of this unexpected boon. Avoid impulse purchases and focus on long-term financial stability.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week:

Taurus, prioritize self-care this week. With the wild ride ahead, it's important to take care of yourself physically and emotionally. Get enough sleep, eat well, and make time for exercise. Remember to also take breaks and do things you enjoy, such as hobbies or spending time with loved ones.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

