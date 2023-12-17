Weekly Horoscope Taurus, Dec 17-23, 2023 predicts issues at work

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You are on for a game

Settle the troubles in the love life to be happy. While you will handle the professional issues, it is also wise to spend money smartly. Health is also fine.

Fall in love this week and express your emotions. There will be success in career and prosperity will be the side. Health will also be positive this week.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Be sensitive in your love life this week. Some partners need to spend more time together and settle old troubles. Be cool in the love life and avoid arguments of all sorts. You may get engaged this week. Single Taurus natives can expect to meet someone interesting this week. As the stars of love are stronger, you may confidently approach to express the emotion. Be gentle while spending time together and also avoid unpleasant discussions.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Continue working with sincerity and commitment. You will stay in the good book of the management. Some Taurus natives can expect a hike in salary and new responsibilities will also come in. You will find new business partners but ensure you know them well before you sign crucial deals. Not all partnerships will be good and be careful before you make crucial decisions.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Major financial issues will be settled and this will also give relief to you. Some entrepreneurs will see new opportunities to expand the trade. While investing is a nice decision, stay away from real estate as this is not the right time for that. You may buy a car this week and those who are studying abroad will also need money to pay the fees.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

While no major health issue will trouble you, it is also good to avoid both alcohol and tobacco. Those who are diabetic need to be more vigilant this week. If you have surgery in the line, you can go ahead with the schedule. Some children may also have cuts while playing. Avoid adventure sports under the influence of alcohol. Seniors must be careful while traveling to hilly terrains.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

