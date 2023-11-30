Weekly Panchang from December 1 – 7, 2023: Planetary Transits, Auspicious Muhuratas

The week of December 1-7 is a time of transition and change. On December 3, the Sun enters the Jyeshtha nakshatra, a star constellation associated with power, authority, and leadership. This transit is a time for taking charge and making decisions. On December 5, Venus will enter the Swati nakshatra, a star constellation associated with love, beauty, and the arts. This transit is a time for romance, creativity, and self-expression. Apart from that, the festival of Kalabhairav Jayanti will also be observed this week. Auspicious muhuratas are also available this week for marriage, buying and selling of vehicle and property. Let's explore this week’s important Panchanga details for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : Auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week on December 05, Tuesday (03:38 AM to 07:00 AM, Dec 06), December 06, Wednesday (07:00 AM to 07:01 AM, Dec 07) and December 07, Thursday (05:06 AM to 07:01 AM, Dec 08)

: Auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week on December 05, Tuesday (03:38 AM to 07:00 AM, Dec 06), December 06, Wednesday (07:00 AM to 07:01 AM, Dec 07) and December 07, Thursday (05:06 AM to 07:01 AM, Dec 08) Griha Pravesh Muhurat : Auspicious Muhurat is available this week on December 06, Wednesday (03:04 AM to 06:29 AM, Dec 07)

: Auspicious Muhurat is available this week on December 06, Wednesday (03:04 AM to 06:29 AM, Dec 07) Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious Muhurat is available this week on December 01, Friday (06:56 AM to 04:40 PM)

: Auspicious Muhurat is available this week on December 01, Friday (06:56 AM to 04:40 PM) Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on December 01, Friday (03:31 PM to 06:57 AM, Dec 02) and December 07, Thursday (07:01 AM to 07:01 AM, Dec 08)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury and Saturn at a deep 60-degree angle on December 2 (Saturday) at 08:55 PM

Sun enters Jyeshtha nakshatra on December 3 (Sunday) at 01:13 PM

Mars and Jupiter at a deep 150-degree angle on December 4 (Monday) at 04:46 AM

Venus enters Swati nakshatra on December 5 (Tuesday) at 05:58 PM

Venus and Saturn at a deep 120-degree angle on December 6 (Wednesday) at 04:19 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Kalabhairav Jayanti (Tuesday, December 5): The Jayanti of Lord Kalabhairava, a furious form of Lord Shiva, is celebrated on the day of Kalabhairav Jayanti. It is mostly observed in Varanasi as a form of paying honour to his divine energy and blessings. There is excitement in the air as devotees offer prayers and go to the temple to seek protection, courage and salvation from obstacles.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

December 01: 10:51 AM to 12:10 PM

December 02: 09:34 AM to 10:52 AM

09:34 AM to 10:52 AM December 03: 04:06 PM to 05:24 PM

04:06 PM to 05:24 PM December 04: 08:17 AM to 09:35 AM

08:17 AM to 09:35 AM December 05: 02:48 PM to 04:06 PM

02:48 PM to 04:06 PM December 06: 12:12 PM to 01:30 PM

12:12 PM to 01:30 PM December 07: 01:30 PM to 02:48 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

