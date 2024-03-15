Weekly Panchang from March 15-21, 2024: Planetary Transits, Festivals, Auspicious Muhuratas

This is an active week for planetary transits. Mars, the fiery warrior, will enter into the innovative sign of Aquarius, igniting a desire for change and progress. Simultaneously, Jupiter, the planet of abundance, will transit through the Bharani Pada, bestowing its blessings upon efforts aligned with wisdom and expansion. The Sun, the ruler of the zodiac, will move into the mystical domain of Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra, shedding light on hidden truths and spiritual growth. Amidst these movements, Venus and Saturn will engage in a planetary war, catalysing intense transformations and inviting us to learn lessons within the chaos. Some auspicious muhurtas are available this week for griha pravesh and vehicle and property purchases. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga in detail for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week. Griha Pravesh Muhurat : Auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week on March 15, Friday (10:09 PM to 06:29 AM, Mar 16) and March 16, Saturday (06:29 AM to 09:38 PM).

: Auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week on March 15, Friday (10:09 PM to 06:29 AM, Mar 16) and March 16, Saturday (06:29 AM to 09:38 PM). Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on March 21, Thursday (06:24 AM to 06:22 AM, Mar 22).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on March 21, Thursday (06:24 AM to 06:22 AM, Mar 22). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious Muhurat is available this week on March 15, Friday (04:08 PM to 10:09 PM), March 17, Sunday (06:28 AM to 04:47 PM) and March 20, Wednesday (06:25 AM to 10:38 PM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mars enters Aquarius on March 15 (Friday) at 06:22 PM

Mercury enters Revati Nakshatra on March 16 (Saturday) at 06:25 AM

Jupiter transits Bharani Pada on March 16 (Saturday) at 09:59 PM

Sun enters Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra on March 17 (Sunday) at 09:05 PM

Venus and Saturn’s Planetary War on March 21 (Thursday) at 08:26 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Amalaki Ekadashi (March 20, Wednesday): Amalak Ekadashi is a Hindu fasting day devoted towards Lord Vishnu. It lies on the 11th day (Akh Dashi) of the waxing moon in Phalgun. The worship is performed to garner God's blessings and self-transcendence.

Narasimha Dwadashi (Thursday, March 21): This auspicious Hindu festival marks the appearance of Lord Narasimha, the fourth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who came to respond to the supplication of his follower, Prahlad. Celebrated on the seventeenth day of the waxing fortnight (Shukla Paksha), devotees abstain from food and chant prayers for welfare.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

March 15: 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM

March 16: 09:30 AM to 11:00 AM

09:30 AM to 11:00 AM March 17: 05:00 PM to 06:31 PM

05:00 PM to 06:31 PM March 18: 07:58 AM to 09:28 AM

07:58 AM to 09:28 AM March 19: 03:30 PM to 05:01 PM

03:30 PM to 05:01 PM March 20: 12:29 PM to 02:00 PM

12:29 PM to 02:00 PM March 21: 01:59 PM to 03:31 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

