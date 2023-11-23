Weekly Panchang from November 24 – 30, 2023: Mercury’s Transit in Sagittarius, Kartik Purnima, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week brings some important zodiac movements, with several planets transiting into new signs and nakshatras. These transitions are likely to influence the overall energy and atmosphere of the week. Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and harmony, enters the fiery nakshatra of Chitra, while Saturn, the planet of discipline, structure, and karma, moves into the nakshatra of Shatabhisha on the same day. Jupiter, the planet of wisdom, expansion, and benevolence, enters the nakshatra of Ashwini on November 27. Mercury, the planet of communication, intellect, and commerce, enters the adventurous sign of Sagittarius on the same day. Finally, Venus concludes the week by entering the balanced sign of Libra on November 30. Following are the details of this week’s Panchanga for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : Auspicious Marriage Muhurat is Available this week on November 24, Friday (06:51 AM to 09:05 AM) and November 27, Monday (01:35 PM to 06:54 AM, Nov 28) and November 28, Tuesday (06:54 AM to 06:54 AM, Nov 29) and November 29, Wednesday (06:54 AM to 01:59 PM)

: Auspicious Marriage Muhurat is Available this week on November 24, Friday (06:51 AM to 09:05 AM) and November 27, Monday (01:35 PM to 06:54 AM, Nov 28) and November 28, Tuesday (06:54 AM to 06:54 AM, Nov 29) and November 29, Wednesday (06:54 AM to 01:59 PM) Griha Pravesh Muhurat : Auspicious Muhurat is Available this week on November 27, Monday (02:45 PM to 06:54 AM, Nov 28) and November 29, Wednesday (06:54 AM to 01:59 PM)

: Auspicious Muhurat is Available this week on November 27, Monday (02:45 PM to 06:54 AM, Nov 28) and November 29, Wednesday (06:54 AM to 01:59 PM) Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious Muhurat is Available this week on November 24, Friday (06:51 AM to 04:01 PM) and November 30, Thursday (03:01 PM to 06:56 AM, Dec 01)

: Auspicious Muhurat is Available this week on November 24, Friday (06:51 AM to 04:01 PM) and November 30, Thursday (03:01 PM to 06:56 AM, Dec 01) Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on November 27, Monday (01:35 PM to 06:54 AM, Nov 28)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Venus enters Chitra nakshatra on November 24 (Friday) at 06:43 AM

Saturn enters Shatabhisha nakshatra on November 24 (Friday) at 03:04 PM

Guru enters Ashwini nakshatra on November 27 (Monday) at 01:09 AM

Mercury enters in Sagittarius on November 27 (Monday) at 06:02 AM

Ketu (true) enters Virgo sign on November 29 (Wednesday) at 12:46 AM

Rahu (true) enters Pisces sign on November 29 (Wednesday) at 12:46 AM

Venus enters Libra sign on November 30 (Thursday) at 01:14 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Tulasi Vivah (Friday, November 24): Tulasi Vivah is the celebration of the marriage of sacred tulsi plant to Lord Vishnu. The first wedding ceremony of the season in Hindu culture is associated with the coming together of God’s divine forces. Tulsi is prayed to on the night before the wedding with other ceremonies and rituals.

Tulasi Vivah is the celebration of the marriage of sacred tulsi plant to Lord Vishnu. The first wedding ceremony of the season in Hindu culture is associated with the coming together of God’s divine forces. Tulsi is prayed to on the night before the wedding with other ceremonies and rituals. Kartik Purnima (Monday, November 27): The full moon in the Hindu month of Kartik is celebrated as the Kartik Purnima festival. People make offerings, light lamps and dip into holy water streams, asking for favours and purification. Tribute is paid to Lord Shiva, Vishnu and Kumara and this day depicts attaining spiritual awakening, unity and the conquest of virtue by vice.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

November 24: 10:48 AM to 12:08 PM

November 25: 09:30 AM to 10:49 AM

09:30 AM to 10:49 AM November 26: 04:05 PM to 05:24 PM

04:05 PM to 05:24 PM November 27: 08:12 AM to 09:31 AM

08:12 AM to 09:31 AM November 28: 02:46 PM to 04:05 PM

02:46 PM to 04:05 PM November 29: 12:09 PM to 01:28 PM

12:09 PM to 01:28 PM November 30: 01:28 PM to 02:47 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON