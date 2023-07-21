What does your sun sign reveal about your personality?

Aries: Aries, you are ruled by Mars, the planet of action. Your adventurous personality makes you curious to learn and explore life. However, you are regarded as the "baby" of the sun sign due to your impulsive nature and fearlessness. Areas that require your focus are commitment and confidence.

Not a lot of people venture into astrology to learn their personality traits. But it can tell you a lot about yourself.(Pixabay)

Taurus: A highly grounded earth sign. Your words and actions are always thought out, solid and contain stable energy. You make excellent friends and partners due to your loving and contented nature. You also know how to appreciate the finer things in life.

Gemini: Symbolized by twins, you tend to have varied interests and personalities. Because of your curious and charismatic personality, you tend to be a master of all cards. Social and flirty you tend to have many friends and usually don't settle down for less.

Cancer: Cancerians have an ever-changing personality. Like the crab that symbolises them, they have a tough shell but hide a sweet and loyal soul. Ambitious and communicative you desire safety and security, at your home and in your people.

Leo: There's no sign as regal as Leos. Ruled by the sun, you have an aura that radiates confidence, courage and charm. You love to share your knowledge and love for people to admire you.

Virgo: Prepared is another word for Virgos. You put a lot of pressure on yourself to be organized and excel at everything you decide to venture into. You are highly dedicated and great at communicating though you don't take up to people quickly.

Libra: Beauty is your thing Libras. Along with being beautiful humans, you are honest and gentle. You seek the truth and knowledge but shy away from making decisions lest you make the wrong ones. You also would not miss an occasion to flirt.

Scorpio: Your exciting and passionate nature can get in the way of trusting intuition. You have a highly eloquent and curious nature. Sometimes you end up perceiving a situation while protecting yourself from getting hurt by others. You also really love mysteries, don't you?

Sagittarius: Inspired by everything that the world has to offer, you are highly optimistic and loving. Being very straightforward you might come up as being blunt but you believe in truth the most. Sometimes, you get caught up in trouble because of your trusting personality, so remember to know people before you trust them.

Capricorn: Incredibly motivated, you are highly ethical and hardworking. Though you are tender towards your family, you would love a partner as ambitious as you. You have a habit of judging others easily and you should take care of it. Your underrated humourous side is enjoyable and fun.

Aquarius: With an exemplary humanitarian character, you are very lighthearted and friendly. Though you are social you need some alone time when communication takes up a lot of your energy. You are a visionary and can make anything happen with your efforts and motivation.

Pisces: Deeply emotional and selfless, you are the “old soul” of the zodiac. Eclectic in your interests, you are extremely creative and have a knick for cultures and art. With your loving and loyal nature, you also hide a sarcastic streak and can communicate with anyone instantly.