What is Chakra meditation?

You’ve surely heard the word, but what is a chakra? Is it a spinning wheel?

Chakras are a very fundamental concept in Yoga, Tantra, Meditation and Ayurveda; it elucidates how energy or prana moves through different centers in the body. The energy you consume is augmented by your chakras, which act as a kind of energy reservoir. If the chakras are working in optimum condition, then your chakras are balanced, but if something is out-of-whack you can feel this as fatigue, lack of success, malaise, violence, anger which is why it is up to you to keep them well maintained. Kudos to you, if you got them aligned!

Ancient knowledge teaches that there are seven chakras in a human body that are aligned along the spine. The first chakra is at the base of the spine, and it connects to each one, finally reaching the top of the crown which is the seventh chakra. These chakras are vibrating, creating a vortex of energy, like the strings of String Theory.

Now can I show you the chakras on your physical body? Well, can you show me the miniscule strings of String Theory? You see, these chakras are invisible to the naked eye. They can only be discerned with intuition. With meditation, we can learn to anchor the life-giving force, prana into our seven chakras.

The chakras are the storehouse of all our thoughts, feelings, memories, experiences, and actions and when we turn towards a more spiritual life we can consciously transmute and process better the pain and the suffering of this world. When we connect to each chakra via beej or seed sounds or through meditation and visualization or self-affirmations, we can intentionally heal the energy stored within our body.

Scientists have discovered that the spinning wheels of the chakra correspond to nerve centers that are full of nerve endings and also house fundamental organs. The chakras are directly associated with our emotional responses, our psychological well-being and the depth of our mystical perceptions. When the energy storehouse becomes clogged or static, we can experience many tragedies and losses and when it's fluid and aligned, we are truly “living” our best life.

Many are left with blockages in their chakras and cannot fully experience everything. They are nervous, anxious, worried and stressed out. So, how can one remove these blockages and align their chakras. The first thing is being aware that such subtle nerve centers exist! One might use the Tapping Method to “tap out” any molds or fungus that could be growing in the putrid debris. Conscious tapping brings miraculous results. You immediately feel elevated and energized.

The practice of Hatha Yoga is possibly the gateway to prepare the physical and mental body for mystical awareness and meditation. Reiki is also one way to “Feel” the chakras. Crystal Grids made on one’s body can bring awareness to these swirling wheels of energy. Mantras or seed sounds can be chanted to activate and energize the chakras.

The focus is brought to the particular chakra and then the mantra is repeated mentally and the sound force is sent to that area of the body. Guided Meditation and conscious breathing are indispensable in this process as they can give one an immediate realization of the power of chakras.

The First Chakra or the Muladhara Chakra

This is at the base of your spine and relates to stability and security. When we think of our “bare necessities”, they’re fulfilled from here. Powerful visualization to practice is feeling red roots coming out from this area and connecting with Mother Earth. As each root connects, we are enveloped with a strong sense of stability and we feel secure and peaceful. Color of the chakra is red and beej is LAM! While chanting, LAM feel grounded and at one with nature. You can use Red Jasper, a crystal that fosters connection with the earth. This chakra is earth energy.

The Second Chakra or the Svadhisthana Chakra

This is the storehouse of our sexual energy and is directly responsible for all creative thoughts and pursuits. Sex addiction, perversion and lack of confidence are key signatures of this chakra being out of alignment. The color is orange and seed or beej mantra is VAM; the element is water. Water has to do with memories and feelings, so if you’re feeling out-of-depth with emotions, then practice chanting this mantra and visualize the color orange right under your navel; feel creativity making ripples in your imagination. You can use Orange Citrine to balance this energy.

The Third Chakra or the Manipura Chakra

This is fire power and this fire is also the source of our personal power! Located at the Solar Plexus, this chakra, when balanced, gives us tremendous inner strength. But if it is imbalanced, then we are always restless and indecisive. Holding mudras on this chakra while meditating brings spiritual growth. The mantra is RAM and if you feel you need to power up this baby, then gaze at a candle and chant RAM, while gently Tapping this chakra. The best crystal to balance this chakra is Yellow Aventurine.

The Fourth Chakra or the Anahata Chakra

This is our heart center and it unites the lower chakras of matter with the upper chakras of spirit. The Anahata serves as a bridge between our body, mind, feelings and soul! From this chakra emanates love and it fosters interpersonal connections. The beej mantra is YAM which activates the air element. The Air element is what makes us want to communicate and share stories. The best affirmation for this chakra is I GIVE, I RECEIVE! If you can balance this chakra, then you’ll be full of compassion and empathy. Use Green Jade and bring it to your heart and focus on opening this chakra.

The Fifth Chakra or the Vishuddhi Chakra

This chakra is placed on the throat center and once aligned, your words have real impact. The beej mantra is HAM and the element is Space. The color is blue, like deep, dark space. If you’re often engaged in verbal squabbles or people tend to misunderstand you much, then you need to use self-affirmation, I SPEAK MY TRUTH! While chanting the beej mantra, focus on your throat and believe that your words have an impact. They can move mountains. You can wear a Lapiz Lazuli pendant on your neck to foster the balance and alignment of this chakra.

The Sixth Chakra or the Ajna Chakra

Yogis say when this chakra opens, one becomes the Observer of the past, present and future! All knowledge becomes available. But if it remains clogged, then one is unable to operate with intuition and creativity. The imagination is heightened by the energies stored here and the beej mantra is OM! Om is the sound that created this Universe and if you bring awareness here and chant, I AM OPEN TO NEW IDEAS! Facilitate the alignment of this chakra by using Amethyst and the mantra OM! You’ll notice that once you focus on this part, you can experience pain and discomfort, but continue with the practice and you’ll see a remarkable difference in the way you deal with life, people and information.

The Seventh Chakra

This chakra is the most subtle and is known as the “thousand petalled lotus”. It is located at the crown of the head and is responsible for our spiritual mystical awakening. This is our connection to the Divine! Once aligned, we experience our Higher Selves which leads to new realizations of different dimensions of existence. The seed sound is the silent OM. There is no need to chant any mantra. Just draw the OM in your mind at this energy center. The self-affirmation is I SURRENDER! Surrender to the beauty of life and just BE! The best crystal to activate this center is Clear Quartz!

It's best to begin the practice with the root or the first chakra, the Muladhara and then work your way upwards. The chakra system is unique in the way it links up anatomy, emotions and the psycho-somatic. It brings mindfulness and a state of bliss and is a reminder of our infinite connection to the Divine! We are the Universe, not just a part of it!

