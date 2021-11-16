Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Nov 16

Today, Moon will be placed in Pisces sign (ruled by Jupiter). It will be positioned in Revati nakshatra (ruled by Mercury). Trayodashi tithi of Shukla paksha will be in operation from 08:01 am, which is auspicious for activities such as traveling, entry into a new location or facility, business and partnerships.neera

Aries, Cancer, Sagittarius and Pisces moon sign people will need to plan their day in accordance with the auspicious timeline provided below.

Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn moon sign people should remain restricted in their activity and avoid starting anything new today.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 11 am to 1:20 pm.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 11 am to 12 pm.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 4 pm to 5:20 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 9:30 am to 10:45 am.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 2:43 pm to 4:02 pm as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 9:30 am to 11:30 am.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 8:10 am to 9:20 am.

Start of new business activity: The period from 12 pm to 1:20 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779