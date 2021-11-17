Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Nov 17

Today, Moon will be placed in Aries sign (ruled by Mars). It will be positioned in Ashwini nakshatra (ruled by Ketu). Chaturdashi tithi of Shukla paksha will be in operation from 9:50 am, which is auspicious for matters relating to competition, litigation and taking tough decisions.

Those with Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and Pisces moon sign can look to excel in their work today.

Aries, Taurus, Leo and Capricorn moon sign people will need to plan their day in accordance with the auspicious timeline provided below.

Gemini, Libra and Aquarius moon sign people need to limit their activities to ongoing tasks only.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 10:46 am to 12:05 pm.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 4 am to 5:20 pm.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 12:05 pm to 1:24 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 2:45 pm to 4 pm.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 12:05 pm to 1:24 pm as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Gemini, Libra and Aquarius should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 11:55 am to 1:20 pm.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 1:25 pm to 2:42 pm.

Start of new business activity: The period from 4 pm to 5:10 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779