your fortune today

Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Nov 22

Tritiya tithi of Krishna paksha will be in operation which is auspicious for carrying out activities relating to business and finance.
Those of you with Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Capricorn and Pisces moon sign should consider themselves fortunate and plan to execute all of your important work during the day.
Published on Nov 22, 2021 03:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today, Moon will be placed in Gemini sign (ruled by Mercury). It will be positioned in Ardra nakshatra (ruled by Rahu) after 10:44 am. Tritiya tithi of Krishna paksha will be in operation which is auspicious for carrying out activities relating to business and finance.

Cancer, Scorpio and Aquarius moon sign people will need to plan their day in accordance with the auspicious timeline provided below.

Aries, Leo, Libra and Sagittarius moon sign should avoid undertaking any new financial activity today.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 9:30 am to 10:45 am and from 2:45 pm to 4 pm.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 2:15 pm to 4:45 pm.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 10:45 am to 12 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 1:25 pm to 2:40 pm.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 8:11 am to 9:29 am as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Aries, Leo, Libra and Sagittarius should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 10:45 am to 12:25 pm.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 12:05 pm to 1:20 pm.

Start of new business activity: The period from 3:00 pm to 5:15 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

 

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

