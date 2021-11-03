Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
your fortune today

Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Nov 3

Published on Nov 03, 2021 03:00 AM IST
By Neeraj Dhankher

Today, Moon will be placed in Virgo sign (ruled by Mercury) upto 8:54 pm. It will be positioned in Hasta nakshatra (ruled by Moon) till 9:58 am, and in Chitra nakshatra (ruled by Mars) post that. Trayodashi tithi of Krishna paksha will be in operation till 9:02 am, after which Chaturdashi tithi will prevail. 

People with moon sign of Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, Libra and Capricorn will have a successful day and most of their tasks will be accomplished. 

Gemini, Scorpio and Pisces moon sign people will need to plan their day in accordance with the auspicious timeline provided below.

Aries, Leo, Sagittarius and Aquarius moon sign should exercise caution and necessary due-diligence while undertaking financial decisions. 

Auspicious period for various activities today

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 8 am to 9:20 am or from 4:15 pm to 5:30 pm.  

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 4 pm to 5:25 pm. 

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 12 pm to 1:30 pm. 

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 2:45 pm to 4 pm. 

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 12:03 pm to 1:25 pm as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period. 

Stock market: Aries, Leo, Sagittarius and Aquarius should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 12:30 pm to 1:45 pm.  

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 1:30 pm to 2:45 pm. 

Start of new business activity: The period from 4:10 pm to 5:25 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity. 

Disclaimer

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

HT assumes no responsibility or liability for trading and investment results as a result of adhering to advice made in the section. No representation is being made that any reader will or is likely to achieve profits or losses / financial risks are involved after following the advice.

 

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email:info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

 

 

 

