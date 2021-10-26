Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Oct 26

Today, Moon will be placed in Gemini sign ruled by Mercury. It will be positioned in Ardra nakshatra (ruled by Rahu). Shashthi tithi of Krishna paksha will be in operation which is beneficial for business growth, marketing and trading.

This is a favourable day for Gemini, Virgo, Capricorn and Pisces moon sign people. Positive results are expected on matter matters.

Taurus, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio and Aquarius moon sign people will need to plan their day in accordance with the auspicious timeline provided below.

Those with Aries, Leo and Sagittarius moon sign should refrain from any form of investment or financial decisions.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 11:30 am to 1:20 pm.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 4:15 pm to 5:30 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 9:20 am to 10: 40 am.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 1:27 pm to 2:50 pm as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Aries, Leo and Sagittarius should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 9:30 am to 11 am.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 8 am to 9:30 am.

Start of new business activity: The period from 10:45 am to 1:15 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779