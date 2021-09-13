Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Sept 13

Today, Moon is placed in Scorpio sign. It will be positioned in Jyestha nakshatra (owned by Mercury) from 8:24 am till the end of day. Saptami tithi of Shukla paksha will be in operation till 3:10 pm and after that Ashtami tithi will prevail. Both of these tithis are auspicious for activities relating to networking and liasoning, developing new partnerships, traveling and work related to land and property.

Today, Taurus, Cancer, Virgo and Libracan consider themselves fortunate in money matters. They can expect positive developments relating to career and finance.

Those of you with Gemini, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn and Aquariusmoon signs will have a mixed day. They can make use of the financial planner provided below to plan their tasks.

Aries, Leo and Aquariusneed to avoid any major decisions today. They can make use of the auspicious timings with restricted activity.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 9:12 am to 10:44 am.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 3:20 pm to 4:52 pm.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 10:44 am to 12:16 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 1:48 pm to 3:20 pm or from 6:24 pm to 7:52 pm.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 7:40 am to 9:12 am as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Aries, Leo and Aquariusshould avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 10:10 am to 12:20 pm.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 12:16 pm to 1:48 pm.

Startof new business activity: The period from 3:20 pm to 6:24 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer :

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

HT assumes no responsibility or liability for trading and investment results as a result of adhering to advice made in the section. No representation is being made that any reader will or is likely to achieve profits or losses / financial risks are involved after following the advice.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779