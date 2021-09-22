Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Sept 22

Today, Moon is placed in Pisces sign. It will be positioned in Revati nakshatra (owned by Mercury). Dwitiya tithi of Krishna paksha will be in operation. This is an auspicious tithi and it is favourable for activities relating to government work, planning meetings or signing contracts.

Today, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio and Aquariuswill be able to accomplish their work on a positive note.

Those of you with Aries, Libra, Capricorn and Sagittarius moon signs will have a mixed day. You can plan your day as per the auspicious timeline provided below.

People with Taurus, Virgo and Piscesmoon sign shouldavoid starting any important task today.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 10:42 am to 12:12 pm or 7:45 pm to 9 pm.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 4:45 pm to 6:10 pm.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 12:15 pm to 1:40 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 3:13 pm to 4:40 pm.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 12:12 pm to 1:42 pm as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Taurus, Virgo and Pisces should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 9:00 am to 10 am and 11:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 1:45 pm to 3:10 pm.

Start of new business activity: The period from 4:43 pm to 6:10 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer :

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

HT assumes no responsibility or liability for trading and investment results as a result of adhering to advice made in the section. No representation is being made that any reader will or is likely to achieve profits or losses / financial risks are involved after following the advice.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779