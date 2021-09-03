Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Sept 3

Today, Moon is placed in Cancer sign. It will be positioned in Punarvasu nakshatra till 4:42 pm and in Pushya nakshatra after that for the rest of the day. Dwadashi tithi of Krishna paksha will be in operation during the day which is considered auspicious for resolution of pending issues and initiating long-term plans.

Today, luck will favour Cancer, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Aquarius, Pisces. They can start the day with positivity and work will gain momentum as the day goes along.

Natives with Aries, Taurus, Leo and Libra moon signs will have a mixed day. They need to evaluate every decision carefully and plan to move forward. After 5 pm, they can expect some positivity around them.

However, the planetary position today doesn’t favour Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn. They are advised not to initiate any new work today and concentrate on routinetasks.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 9:11 am to 10:45 amand from 12:30 pm to 1:45 pm.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 12:19 pm to 1:53 pm.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 1:53 pm to 3:27 pm and 6:35 pm to 8:00 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 6:03 am to 7:37 am or 5:01 pm to 6:35 pm.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 10:45 am to 12:19 pm as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Cancer, Capricorn and Pisces should avoid stock trading today. For the rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 9:00 am to 11:40 am.

Government work: Any government-related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 3:27 pm to 5:01 pm.

Start of new business activity: The period from 7:37 am to 9:11 am and 12:19 pm to 1:53 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

HT assumes no responsibility or liability for trading and investment results as a result of adhering to advice made in the section. No representation is being made that any reader will or is likely to achieve profits or losses / financial risks are involved after following the advice

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

