Types Of Entrepreneurs Based On Their Zodiac Sign

Earning money is an art as well as science, depending on which zodiac sign you belong to. While hard work, persistence and knowledge are important ingredients for achieving a successful financial life, destiny plays an equal part by providing the necessary opportunities and circumstances to nurture the karma in a specific direction. What differentiates a successful entrepreneur from an ordinary one is their ability to take the right decisions and capacity to take risks. Let us see how zodiac signs influence our decision-making as an investor or an entrepreneur.

The Assertive Type: This group of investors belong to the Aries-Leo-Sagittarius troika. Basically, all of them belong to the fiery group of signs, and hence are adept in taking quick decisions. They are born leaders and are mostly the first-movers in any industry. They blow hot and cold and hence can be difficult to work with. But with persistence and perseverance, they make excellent entrepreneurs and business partners. People like Larry Page (Internet entrepreneur), Steve Ballmer (Microsoft, Los Angeles Clippers) and Mukesh Ambani (Reliance Industries) belong to this club.

The Pragmatic Type: In this group belong the Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn signs. This is the earthy group of signs, and hence, they are cautious and realists, and won’t budge an inch without proper planning, thought and long-term strategy. They aspire for stability and consolidation, hence are patient when it comes to reaping the fruits of their hard work. Jeff Bezos (Amazon), Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook), Warren Buffet (Berkshire Hathaway) and Jack Ma (Alibaba Group) belong here.

The Visionary Type: To this group, we can add Gemini, Libra and Aquarius. They are smart investors and possess the perfect balance of speed and accuracy to crack a deal or invest in productive ventures. Since they have the unique gift of expression and communication, they make for excellent entrepreneurs in the field of media and communication. David Thomson (Thomson Reuters), Michael Bloomberg (Bloomberg) and Paul Allen (Microsoft Co-founder) belong to this personality type.

The Intuitive Type: Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces belong to this category of investors. Here, the watery element is prominent, hence lot of intuition and gut is involved while taking a decision on investment. They have wonderful capacity to look into the future, hence look to make a mark in out-of-the box futuristic technologies that can significantly add value to human life. Elon Musk (Space X), Sir Richard Branson (Virgin Group), Bill Gates (Microsoft Co-founder) and Steve Jobs (Apple) are some such examples.

