Zodiac Signs who are self-aware and reflective of themselves

Self-awareness is a timeless quality. In the everyday buzz, we forget to reflect on our actions and their consequences. But being aware of where we are leading ourselves in life, for our goals and dreams. Read along to find out which signs are the most self-aware and reflective of them all.

Libra: Don't be surprised to see yourself at the top of this list Libra! While you are observant of others and help them be better, you are also aware of your strengths and weaknesses. You observe what you do and how it affects your situations in day-to-day life. Working on your weaknesses while utilizing your strengths makes you the indisputable winner of responsibility for yourself.

Virgo: What can you expect from a perfectionist? Everything. When a Virgo takes up a task, it won't be anything but perfect. Artistic and creative, you tend to work on things with multiple perspectives and attempts. This also applies to yourself. You don't just look at yourself in the mirror, you look at yourself through the eyes of the ones you love. Thus, it is not just your life but also the role you play in others that you keep yourself aware of. You are your own guiding star, so keep shining that light on yourself!

Scorpio: Along with being reliable and responsible, you are a thinker. Your depth is what sets you apart. You have a great understanding of others. Instead of expressing your feelings and thoughts to someone else, you internalize them. You would rather think and take your own advice. This allows you to get to know yourself better than the other signs. Your nature of self-reflection strengthens you without anyone getting to know your weaknesses.

Aquarius: Blending with the crowd isn’t your way of rolling. You are constantly searching for ways that can help you establish yourself as better than the rest. If you develop a talent you’ll try and capitalize on it, if it’s a fault you’ll work towards eradicating it. You don’t like fitting in with the masses. Your tendency of scrutinizing others is applicable to yourself as well, deterring you from settling with yourself as you are and constantly trying to be better.