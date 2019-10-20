Atif Aslam’s new Coke Studio hit, OTT aviation shots, and a collection of old maps on this week’s Brunch WTF
WATCH
If you’ve loved Tajdar-e-Haram, then Atif Aslam’s rendition of Wohi Khuda Hai that opened Coke Studio Season 12 will leave you spellbound.
TAP
Are you a sucker for OTT aviation shots? Check out Berlin-based commercial pilot Patrick Biedenkapp’s pix on @paxton_air.
FOLLOW
If you stare at old maps just as an art connoisseur would at a painting then follow @OldMapsOnline for arty visual treats.
1730s #map of Algiers, by Matthaeus Seutter titled, Algercum munita metropolis Regni Algeriani pic.twitter.com/2W9FWWbd0j— HarvardMapCollection (@HarvardMapColl) August 22, 2019
From HT Brunch, October 20, 2019
