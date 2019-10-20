e-paper
Sunday, Oct 20, 2019

Atif Aslam’s new Coke Studio hit, OTT aviation shots, and a collection of old maps on this week’s Brunch WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 00:03 IST
Team HT Brunch
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
Hindustantimes
         

WATCH

If you’ve loved Tajdar-e-Haram, then Atif Aslam’s rendition of Wohi Khuda Hai that opened Coke Studio Season 12 will leave you spellbound.  

TAP

Are you a sucker for OTT aviation shots? Check out Berlin-based commercial pilot Patrick Biedenkapp’s pix on @paxton_air.

FOLLOW

If you stare at old maps just as an art connoisseur would at a painting then follow @OldMapsOnline for arty visual treats.

 

From HT Brunch, October 20, 2019

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 00:03 IST

India News