Elderly couple in Bhopal admitted in ICU after police parade their son

Health condition of an elderly couple in Bhopal deteriorated and they were admitted to the Intensive care Unit of Government JP Hospital after they saw their 28-year-old son being in paraded in their locality by police in Aishbagh area of Bhopal. The accused had been charged with sexual harassment following a complaint by a girl, who used to take tuition classes from him at his home.

Bhopal police is acting tough on stalkers\road side romeos by taking out their parade in public these days following two successive incidents in which young girls committed suicide after being stalked. Police maintain that public shaming of roadside romeos will not only act as a deterrent for potential mischievous elements but increase the confidence of the people on police.

Nanhe Singh, brother of the accused Nitesh Singh said police picked up his brother on Monday evening. “On Tuesday, they came back and paraded my brother in our locality. When my ailing parents saw this, their health condition deteriorated. My father suffers from multiple ailments and had already been feeling pain in his chest area for last few months. With this development, suddenly the health condition of parents deteriorated. We brought them to JP on Tuesday where the condition of my father is still serious”, he said.

Singh said that his father is 62 years old and mother around 57. “My brother is a teacher and takes coaching classes at home and a coaching institute

Aishbagh police station town inspector Rajiv Jangle said police was doing its duty. “We took the accused into the area in connection with the investigation into the case. He has been charged with sexually harassing a girl. We didn’t talk to his parents. If their health condition has deteriorated, what can the police do? We have to do our duty. Police have to act promptly when it comes to cases like sexual harassment”, he said.

Over last one week or so Bhopal police have taken out at least a dozen parades of road-side romeos, made them to sit-ups, got them beaten by women. The police also announced that they had identified around 300 such offenders and would take action against them