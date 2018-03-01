In election year MP allocates Rs 37000 crore for agriculture to woo farmers.

In the last budget before the assembly elections later this year, BJP government has tried to focus on farmers, school education and health infrastructure, allocating Rs 37,498 crore for agriculture sector alone.

In his budget speech, finance minister Jayant Malaiya who presented a budget of over Rs 2 lakh crores for 2018-19 here on Wednesday, also announced that the state government will provide 40% capital subsidy to those who open ten or over ten bedded hospitals in rural areas and 50% capital subsidy to those who open hospitals in the tribal areas.

Most of the 43 page budget speech listed out the achievements and growth in various sectors in comparison to 2003-04, when Congress had lost power and BJP taken over the reins of the state. With such comparisons Congress legislators kept interrupting the speech of the finance minister.

Given the farmers agitations in the state and growing resentment among them, the finance minister announced substantial allocation in agriculture sector including provision of Rs 3650 crore for ‘Mukhya Mantri Krishak Samriddhi Yojana, Rs 2000 crore for ‘Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme’, Rs 1000 crore for ‘Mukhya Mantri Bhavantar Yojana’, Rs 418 crore for Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, Rs 382 crore for National Food Security Mission, Rs 633 crore for interest subsidy on short-term loans to farmers through co-operative banks and so on.

Malaiya said under Bhavantar Bhugtan yojana, the state government had deposited Rs 1500 crore in the bank accounts of over 10 lakh farmers. He also announced that 27 micro irrigation schemes would be started in the catchment of the Narmada river to use its waters for irrigating 9.1 lakh hectares of land. For selected smart cities in the state, Malaiya said, a provision of Rs 700 crore has been made

Malaiya said provision of Rs 21,724 crore has been made for school education, which is 21 % more compared to last year. “In 2003, there were 55980 primary schools in the state, which has now increased to 83890”, he said.

There were also few announcements aimed at employees. For salaried class, the finance minister said, the exemption under professional tax will now be up to an annual income of Rs 2.25 lakh. Earlier the exemption was for up to an annual income of Rs 1.8 lakh.

The finance minister also announced that the honorarium of the anganwadi workers will be increased. “We have also proposed 10 % hike in the pension of the government employees who retired before January 1, 2016”, he said.

Ajay Singh, leader of opposition later told media persons that it was a lackluster budget with gimmickry of figures. “There is nothing much in it for people of the state, be it unemployed youth , farmers or common man”, he said.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told reporters it was a budget meant for welfare of people, especially the farmers, the poor, the youth, women and so on.

Box: Budget in numbers

•Appropriation amount for 2018-19: Rs 2,04642.44 crore

•Total net expenditure for 2018-19: Rs 1,86685.24 crore

•Fiscal Deficit for 2018-19 estimated to be Rs 26780.25 crore

Box: Provisions made for different departments /schemes in the budget

•Rs 18165 crore for rural development.

•Rs 6600 crore for Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana.

•Rs 2234 crore for Nirmal Bharat Abhiyan.

•Rs 2687 crore for forest department

•Rs 11932 crore for urban development department.

•Rs 9006 crore under for irrigation projects.

•Rs 21724 crore for school education department.

•Rs 3109 crore for implementation of sarva shiksha abhiyan.

•Rs 6861 crore for tribal welfare department.

•Rs 17798 crore for Energy Sector.

•Rs 8.50 crore for Happiness Department.

•Rs 6897 crore for Home Department.