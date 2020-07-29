Madhya Pradesh man kills mother, shoots video of crime

bhopal

Police on Tuesday arrested a 24-year-old man on Tuesday, who allegedly killed his mother on Sunday by slitting her throat in a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Dhirendra Pandey, a resident of Khatika village in Rewa district, 480km northeast of the state capital of Bhopal.

Rewa Police also seized a mobile phone from his possession used to shoot a video of the murder of the woman, Savitri Pandey, 44, officials said.

“A resident of Khatika village, Kripashankar Pandey, 46, the husband of deceased Savitri, informed Jawa police station on Sunday that someone had killed Savitri Pandey with a sharp-edged weapon and thrown her body in a nearby jungle on Sunday morning,” Rakesh Singh, Rewa’s superintendent of police, said.

Singh said that police came to know during their investigation that Savitri had lost her elder son last year. She was shattered after her son’s death, cried often and became mentally unstable, they found.

“Savitri’s younger son Dhirendra, who is jobless, started hating her mother as he thought his mother loved her elder son far more than she loved him. Dhirendra used to fight with his wife, mother and father too on trivial issues,” Singh said.

“Dhirendra had also threatened Savitri many a time that he would kill her. The accused’s father in his statement to the police raised suspicion that his son might have been involved in the murder,” he added.

Police detained Dhirendra from his house on Tuesday and interrogated him. He has confessed to having committed the crime and also disclosed to the police interrogating him that he had made a video of his act, the official said.

“The video was later retrieved from his mobile phone. In the video, Dhirendra was seen slitting the throat of her mother with a sharp-edged weapon and the mother is seen writhing in pain and helplessly pleading before her son to let her go. When the crime was committed, there was no one else in the house except the accused and his mother,” Singh added.

Police registered a first information report (FIR) at Jawa police station under section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sent him to jail after producing him before a local court on Tuesday.

