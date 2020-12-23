e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bhopal / MP govt tightens law against food, drug adulteration amid Interpol warning on fake Covid-19 vaccine

MP govt tightens law against food, drug adulteration amid Interpol warning on fake Covid-19 vaccine

State home minister Narottam Mishra said, “there has been an Interpol warning on fake Covid-19 vaccine. In Gwalior, two to three cases of (adulteration in) plasma were reported recently.”

bhopal Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 00:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
File photo: Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra.
File photo: Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra.(PTI)
         

Expressing concern over the Interpol’s warning on fake Covid-19 vaccine, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to amend laws to ensure life imprisonment to those found guilty for food and drug adulteration, state home minister said.

Home minister Narottam Mishra disclosed the information on the state government’s decision after the state cabinet meeting held virtually and chaired by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday.

Briefing journalists about the state government’s decisions, the home minister said, “The government is committed to checking adulteration effectively. Chief minister is monitoring the government’s action against adulteration. We have two to three regions in the state where adulteration in food and milk is reported (regularly).”

Also read: India, Japan sign deal to boost cooperation between steel industries

The home minister said, “There has been an Interpol warning on fake Covid-19 vaccine. In Gwalior, two to three cases of (adulteration in) plasma were reported recently. We will not allow anyone to play with lives of people. That’s why the government has decided to enhance the quantum of punishment from 3 years to life imprisonment.”

Similarly, the state cabinet approved a proposal from the law department to award five years of imprisonment to those found guilty for selling food, medicines, beverages beyond their expiry date.

Notably, in the first week of December, the Interpol warned law enforcement agencies across the globe that organised criminal networks could try to advertise and sell fake Covid-19 vaccines physically and on the internet.

In an ‘Orange’ notice issued to all 194 member countries, the Lyon-based international police cooperation body warned agencies to prepare for potential criminal activity concerning “the falsification, theft and illegal advertising of Covid-19 and flu vaccines”.

tags
top news
India, Japan sign deal to boost cooperation between steel industries
India, Japan sign deal to boost cooperation between steel industries
‘Your lies would be challenged’: Mamata Banerjee tells BJP top leadership
‘Your lies would be challenged’: Mamata Banerjee tells BJP top leadership
20 passengers from UK test positive for Covid-19, states begin contact tracing
20 passengers from UK test positive for Covid-19, states begin contact tracing
Delhi records 939 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries near 600,000 mark
Delhi records 939 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries near 600,000 mark
Farmers’ protest: All you need to know about Kisan Diwas
Farmers’ protest: All you need to know about Kisan Diwas
Stalin submits graft charges against CM to Guv, Palaniswami rebuts allegations
Stalin submits graft charges against CM to Guv, Palaniswami rebuts allegations
In Odisha, 22 rare idols stolen from 13th century Shiva temple
In Odisha, 22 rare idols stolen from 13th century Shiva temple
Covid update: India eases export of gloves, goggles; vaccine-makers on mutation
Covid update: India eases export of gloves, goggles; vaccine-makers on mutation
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bhopal news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In