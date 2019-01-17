Municipality chairman of Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh gunned down

Mandsaur municipality chairman and BJP leader Prahlad Bandhwar (54) was shot dead by lone motorcycle borne sharpshooter near the busy BPL crossing on Thursday evening.

Mandsaur SP Tushar Kant Vidyarthi said that the incident took place at around 7.10 pm. Bandhwar was standing outside the district cooperative bank when the assailant, who was riding a Enfield Bullet motorcycle came up close to Bandhwar and shot him on the head. Bandhwar collapsed and died on the spot. Before anyone could understand anything, the lone killer ran away leaving behind his motorcycle, as it would not start.

The police reached the spot within minutes and he was taken to the district hospital but he was declared brought dead. The news of his death spread like wildfire in the district and a large crowd at the hospital and at his home. The markets which usually close at around 9.30 pm closed soon after the incident and police came on to the street to avoid any untoward incident.

The SP said they were examining all the CCTV footages in the area and have sealed all the exit points of the district and also informed police in the neighbouring district, from where additional force has been called for.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 23:59 IST