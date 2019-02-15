NSA slapped against habitual offenders who have no fear of law: Home minister on Mayawati’s state terror accusation

Madhya Pradesh’s home minister Bala Bachchan said on Friday NSA was slapped against five persons in the state not on the basis of their religion but on the basis of their past criminal records.

“They are habitual offenders. Earlier, they faced action under section of 110 of CrPC (Security for good behaviour from habitual offenders). But this action didn’t deter them from committing further crimes. Despite action against them under law they didn’t have any fear of law and they were continuing with their illegal and criminal activities, hence the action against them under National Security Act (NSA). It had nothing do with beef or cow slaughter”, said Bala Bachchan when contacted.

The home minister said, “Criminals have no religion. The police didn’t act on the basis of religion. In Agar Malwa one of the persons booked (under NSA) happened to be a Hindu. The chief minister Kamal Nath’s instruction is clear that guilty should not be spared and innocent should not be harassed.”

On Friday, Mayawati tweeted, “Congress govt in MP like BJP slapped atrocious NSA against Muslims for cow slaughter. Now the UP BJP govt booked 14 AMU students under notorious sedition charges. Both are example of state terror & condemnable. People should decide what is difference between the cong & BJP govt?”

Earlier on Thursday, she issued a statement blaming the Congress government in MP for ‘taking a barbaric action under NSA against Muslims on suspicion of cow slaughter which is inappropriate and example of government terror’.

She alleged, “The governments of BJP and Congress both appear to be working with the feeling of communal hatred while being casteist….”

Notably, on February 7 last two persons were booked under National Security Act (NSA) for “illegal transportation of cattle” in Agar Malwa district. The district’s superintendent of police Manoj Singh had said the two Mehboob Khan and Rodumal Malviya, both in their late twenties, had previous cases of illegal cattle transportation registered against them.

Earlier, on February 5, three persons- Nadeem Khan, his brother Shakeel Khan and Azam Khan, all residents of Khandwa district were booked in the district for alleged cow slaughter, the first case in which Kamal Nath-led Congress government invoked the act.

After the second incident of action under NSA former AICC general secretary Digvijaya Singh raised his objection on the police action.

“The accused should have been charged under other relevant laws, not NSA,” Singh had told media persons.

State Congress media coordinator Narendra Saluja said, “The Congress party is in favour of taking a tough action against criminals who pose a threat to society. The BJP government was soft to them but Congress government will not tolerate them.”

State BJP vice-president Vijesh Lunawat said, “There are inherent contradictions within the Congress government and party. Opposition to the police action itself shows that Congress leaders want to divide the society on communal lines for their electoral benefits. BJP government never did this.”

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 22:39 IST