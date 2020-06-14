e-paper
Six killed in limestone quarry collapse in Madhya Pradesh

At least 20 people were extracting limestone from the mine at Papredi village. Local people dig limestones from such quarries and use them either for colouring their houses or for selling, police said.

bhopal Updated: Jun 14, 2020 08:03 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Six persons, including two women and a boy, were killed and four others injured on Saturday when the limestone quarry collapsed on them at Pasgari area near here in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

At least 20 people were extracting limestone from the mine at Papredi village, about 100 kms away from the district headquarters, when the incident occurred in afternoon.

“While five of them died on the spot, another person succumbed to his injuries on way to hospital. Ten people escaped unhurt,” said Beohari police station inspector Anil Kumar Patel.

The injured persons were admitted in the district hospital, he said.

The police officer said local people dig limestones from such quarries and use them either for colouring their houses or for selling.

The mine area has been closed after the accident, Patel said. District Collector Satendra Singh said the quarry was not illegal. “People had dug it for extracting limestones,” he added.

He said an aid of Rs 5,000 has been provided to kin of the deceased to meet funeral and other expenses.

