e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhim Army launches PDA with regional parties to contest Bihar assembly polls

Chandrashekhar Azad said the PDA will fight against the casteist and communal forces to provide a new alternative to the people of Bihar.

bihar-election Updated: Sep 29, 2020 09:15 IST
Rajesh Kumar Singh
Rajesh Kumar Singh
Hindustan Times, Luckow
him Army founder Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan (sitting second from left) at the launch of the Progressive Democratic Alliance in Patna.
him Army founder Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan (sitting second from left) at the launch of the Progressive Democratic Alliance in Patna.(HT PHOTO)
         

Bhim Army founder Chandrashekar Azad Ravan on Monday announced the launch of Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA) in alliance with regional political parties to contest the Bihar assembly election.

Chandrashekar launched the PDA with Jan Adhikar Party led by Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav in a programme in Patna.

Azad Samaj Party (ASP) - a political outfit launched by the Bhim Army will also join the alliance to contest assembly election in Bihar, he said.

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Bahujan Mukti Party (BMP) which is active in Bundelkhand and East UP region of Uttar Pradesh also joined the alliance.

Click here for full coverage of Bihar assemble election.

Chandrashekhar had launched his election campaign in August by with organising public meetings in the Dalit dominated areas of Bihar. He also visited the flood hit areas of North Bihar and attacked the JD (U)- BJP government for neglecting the poor people whose houses and crops were damaged in the flood.

“The PDA will fight against the casteist and communal forces to provide a new alternative to the people of Bihar. The PDA will release its common minimum programme, the name of the candidates on the 243 seats will be finalized soon,” Chandrashekhar said.

The PDA has called upon the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party led by former union minister Upendra Kushwaha and Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan to join the alliance, he said.

tags
top news
Post Ladakh, PLA no longer a bogey for Indian Army
Post Ladakh, PLA no longer a bogey for Indian Army
Not being risk-averse in face of Covid-19 crisis: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Not being risk-averse in face of Covid-19 crisis: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Hathras woman, battling for life after being gang-raped, dies
Hathras woman, battling for life after being gang-raped, dies
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 61-lakh mark, daily cases drop to 70,589
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 61-lakh mark, daily cases drop to 70,589
Open to one more stimulus if necessary: Nirmala Sitharaman
Open to one more stimulus if necessary: Nirmala Sitharaman
AIIMS panel submits report in Sushant case, CBI to decide next course of action
AIIMS panel submits report in Sushant case, CBI to decide next course of action
Join NDA, may get ‘big’ post: Union minister Athawale urges Sharad Pawar
Join NDA, may get ‘big’ post: Union minister Athawale urges Sharad Pawar
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 deathsSushant Singh Rajput caseCovid 19 India TallyWorld Heart DayNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In