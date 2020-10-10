e-paper
Home / Bihar Election / BJP holds CEC meeting to decide candidates for Bihar polls

BJP holds CEC meeting to decide candidates for Bihar polls

The meeting at the BJP headquarters is being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah. This is the second meeting of the CEC of the BJP for the October-November polls.

bihar-election Updated: Oct 10, 2020 19:59 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The meeting at the BJP headquarters is being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.
The meeting at the BJP headquarters is being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah. (ANI/Twitter)
         

A meeting of Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently underway to decide the list of candidates for the upcoming Bihar assembly polls.

The meeting at the BJP headquarters is being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah. This is the second meeting of the CEC of the BJP for the October-November polls.

The BJP is part of ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state. The party has given 11 seats to Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) from its quota of seats decided with the JD (U).

The BJP and JD(U) had agreed on a seat-sharing formula under which the former was allotted 121 seats and the latter 122 seats in the 243-member assembly. The JD(U) has given seats to Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awaam Morcha (HAM) from its quota.

Elections in the state will be held in three phases beginning October 28 and results will be declared on November 10.

(With inputs from agencies)

