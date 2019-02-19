CBSE Board Exams 2019: Last minute preparation hacks to score high, tips from toppers

With just a few days to go for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams for Class 10 (March 7) and Class 12 (March 2), students should be completing their revision work by now. Here are a few things they should keep in mind that will come in handy during the exams:

Create a study plan, especially for the breaks you get in between each paper, says PCS Sandeep Kumar, employment officer, UT, who in collaboration with the education department is advising students on preparing for the boards.

After the ministry of human resource and development made the CBSE Class 10 boards mandatory last year following an eight-year break, the low pass percentage of just 66.21% in the city’s government schools compelled many institutes this year to take stock of their teaching methods.

80% WEIGHTAGE TO SYLLABUS

What are the important things that students should keep in mind? “The board examination will carry 80% weight while the student’s regular class performance will carry 20% weight,” says Sunita Kapoor, head, Government Model High School, Sector 22. Pass marks (33%) are required in both. Regular class performance (assessment) will have three parts: Periodic test (10 marks), notebook submission (5 marks), subject enrichment activity (5 marks).

WHAT YOU SHOULD FOCUS ON

With just a few days left for the exam, students must focus on revision keys, says Kumar; these are the keys to success to ensure a good score if you’re short of time.

Revision keys are simply study notes that can be made by dividing every subject into 10 and 12 topics and revised every week. Since there are almost three weeks left for the exams each topics can be revised thrice before exams.

“However the only condition for success with revision notes is that your concepts must be crystal clear. You have to work hard for the entire year for the last one month to be fruitful,” he adds.

While working on revision notes students should also summarise in writing what they have learnt and memorised. Writing skills make or break scores and those with good writing skills and beautiful, legible handwriting can always manage some extra scores.

TIME MANAGEMENT

Another important thing is discipline and time management. Isha Rawat, now a student of Class 11, non-medical Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37B; who scored 98 % in last year’s Class 10 boards, says, “Time management is one aspect of discipline. One can study early in the morning or late in the evening.” The time one chooses should be in accordance with the body’s biorhythm. “Human bodies have an internal clock which is adjusted to our daily schedule. Identification of biorhythm is very important before one draws up a time table as it will lead to good results with least efforts,” she says.

Physical activity

“Physical activity is very important as it gives a boost to hormones which help us to concentrate and learn better. However, it should be limited in the last one month before exams because students cannot afford to expend more than half of their energy on physical activity. It’s important to note though that physical activity should not be restricted but regulated,” adds Kapoor.

Parent-child relationship

Parents should keep students motivated so it’s important to have a quality parent-child relationship. “A parent should be like that one credible person in the life of the child. He or she should be able to talk to the child about his or her weaknesses and strengths. It’s very important to have trust in this relationship. Parents should understand that in the last one month they cannot force the child to start studying but instead talk them into doing what’s best for them. This should be followed by positive reinforcement rather than punishment. For instance, if your child scores 60% appreciate his or her efforts and if possible give him or her a small gift. That will whet their appetite for improving their performance. Always remember, motivation works like magic,” adds Kumar.

Another problem children share with him, Kumar says, is that parents have the habit of comparing them with other children. “It is very demotivating for children to be compared with someone else. Every child is naturally different and unique. Everyone has their own capabilities and weaknesses. Supportive parents will help work on the strengths and weaknesses of the child. Comparison between the children is a strict no-no,” he says.

Technology: Yes or no?

When asked about the queries he received as a councillor in schools, Kumar said parents were curious about technology usage. “Technology is very important. Your children must not be deprived of technology because it will be a defining element in their future. You should instead regulate usage by your ward,” he advises

TIPS FROM TOPPERS

Isha Rawat, a student of Class 11, non-medical Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37B, shares how she prepared for her Class 10 examinations in 2017. “My main focus was on National Council Of Educational Research And Training (NCERT). I revised all subjects before February and by the end made small notes for quick revision.”

She extended her time for studies and revision to six to seven hours before the final examinations, “every subject for at least one hour each,” Rawat adds.

Short outdoor breaks were important too so she played badminton or walked in the park.

“I feel the main problem students face is the distraction on Whatsapp groups. But I did not have a phone,” she concludes.

On the day before an exam Rawat revised all the important topics.

