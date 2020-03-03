ICSE Class 10 Maths exam 2020 analysis: What students said after the exam

board-exams

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 15:15 IST

ICSE conducted the class 10th Maths examination on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at various centers spread across the country. Here is the reaction from students after coming out of the examination hall.

Lucknow

ICSE (Class 10) students under the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) appeared in their board exam of mathematics on Tuesday. Lucknow students found the paper was moderate and balanced. The paper was as per the set standards of the council.

A student of CMS, Kanpur Road branch, Harsimran, said, “Section B contained few tricky questions but I managed to finish in time” Another science student Rashi said, “The paper was neither tough nor easy but I enjoyed solving it”

Anshika, a student said, “The paper met my expectations to score cent percent marks” Harshit Gupta added, “I’m sure to get high score as the questions asked were direct”. Devansh Bansal and Dhanushree were beaming with joy. The duo claimed cent percent marks.

Subject experts Shirish and Prerna claimed that weak students can also score good marks. “Our students did immense practice in our evening classes,” they said. Shashi Kanti, ICSE incharge was happy and contented by the performance of the students. Principal Dr Vineeta Kamran, overwhelmed with joy praised the efforts of the teachers during enrichment classes.

Maths Teacher at St Teresa’s College, Aashiana, Namrata Gupta found that the ICSE Examination 2020, Maths paper was easy but lengthy, students were very happy and confident after the examination. The structure of questions were same as we had discussed in the class. Paper was a balanced one, students said.

Nikhil Sharma, a student said that the paper was easy but lengthy. “Direct questions were asked and it was easy to understand. My paper for five marks was left un attempted as it was very lengthy,” he said.

Another student, Riya Arora said that paper was quite easy and scoring. It was not tricky at all. I completed my paper almost in time. But there was no time left for revision.

Priyanka, a student of St Teresa’s College said that most of the questions were formula based. “Selective section was easy as compared to the compulsory section. I missed one of my questions,” she said.

A student, Amitansh Srivastava said that it took her a while to complete it, as it was very lengthy but high scoring.

West Bengal

Ansh Mondal, a student from North Point School, Darjeeling, said, “I found section A of the ICSE mathematics question paper quite easy to answer and section B a bit tough. The response varied from student to student. I expect to get more than 65 out of 80.”