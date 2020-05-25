e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 25, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / 36 years of Saaransh: Anupam Kher celebrates the Mahesh Bhatt film in which he played a retired man at the age of 28

36 years of Saaransh: Anupam Kher celebrates the Mahesh Bhatt film in which he played a retired man at the age of 28

Anupam Kher remembers debut film Saaransh as he completes 36 years in Bollywood.

bollywood Updated: May 25, 2020 13:56 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Asian News International
Anupam Kher in a still from Saaransh.
Anupam Kher in a still from Saaransh.
         

Veteran actor Anupam Kher’s debut film Saaransh clocked 36 years on Monday. To mark the event, Kher took to Twitter and posted a video featuring some scenes from the movie. He also thanked people for acknowledging his work and showering love on him.

“My 1st film #Saaransh was released on 25th May, 1984. I complete 36 years in the world of entertainment today. It has been an incredible journey so far,” tweeted Kher. “God has been kind. And you, my audiences have given me so much love. THANK YOU!! #36YearsOfAnupam #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai.”

 

 

Earlier in the day, the director of the film, Mahesh Bhatt recalled the portrayal of the central character of the movie by Kher and lauded him. “36 years of SAARANSH! He was just 28 years old when he made his debut in this iconic role of a school teacher who has lost his son in an act of senseless violence. Thank you, Anupam for helping me birth this heartbreaking inspired creation. @AnupamPKher #Saaransh,” tweeted Bhatt.

Kher replied to Bhatt’s tweet and said, “Thank you @MaheshNBhatt Saab for your faith, generosity, kindness and love. I would’ve never had this kind of journey if my first film was not #Saaransh. It changed my life and me. #36YearsOfAnupam proudly. Jai Ho!!”

Saaransh won Kher his first Filmfare award in the best actor category.The film revolved around the sequence of events in the life of a retired school teacher and his wife after their son loses his life in a mugging incident. Helmed by Bhatt, the film also features actors Soni Razdan and Rohini Hattangadi.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In